Concert News
Sonic Youth @ Turner Hall Ballroom, July 20
A quarter century into their existence, Sonic Youth is still recording some of the best, most vital music of their career. The pioneering noisy alt-rock band is currently riding a three-album winning streak that began with 2002's critical comeback.. more
Apr 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Keith Urban and the Counting Crows @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 2
Summerfest has announced Keith Urban and the Counting Crows as the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliners. Normally this is where we'd note that the two acts are headlining separate shows, except, in this case, they aren't: They're sharing the sam.. more
Mar 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Fray and Chicago @ The Marcus Amphitheater
The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lykke Li @ The Pabst Theater, August 6
Last year young Swedish singer Lykke Li teamed up with Björn Yttling of Peter, Björn and John to release her debut album, Youth Novels, an unlikely collection of sweet yet sophisticated electro-pop at times as catchy and immediate as anything on p.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Tallest Man on Earth @ The Pabst Theater, April 1
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grizzly Bear @ The Pabst Theater, June 8
In between trying to contain the leak of their new album, Veckatimest, the indie-folk outfit Grizzly Bear has posted their summer tour plans on their Myspace page, and they include a June 8 stop at the Pabst Theater here in Milwaukee. The Pabst .. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bon Jovi @ The Marcus Amphitheater, June 25
So much for yesterday's speculation that Bon Jovi could play Miller Park. This morning Summerfest announced that the hair-rock band which somehow survived the hair-rock fall out will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on the first night of the fest.. more
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Drive-By Truckers Postpone Milwaukee Show
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Animal Collective Upgrade to Riverside Theater
Sure, it was impressive when the Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavillion cracked the Billboard Top 20 earlier this week, but perhaps a more telling indicator of the band's rising stock is their schedule May 19 concert in Milwaukee: It's be.. more
Jan 29, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Turner Hall Announces Bonnie "Prince" Billy Concert
This spring concert season is shaping up to be a remarkably slow one for Milwaukee indie-rock fans, but today the Turner Hall Ballroom offered at least a little good news in the form of an announcement for Bonnie "Prince" Billy's March 18 concert.. more
Jan 14, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Event of the Week: Phoenix Rising
Hero of the Week: Rev. Joseph Ellwanger OnNov. 14, the Birmingham Ci Shepherd ,Expresso more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Beastie Boys Give it Another Try
Last time I saw the Beastie Boys was Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2004. I remember the date because that was one day after the 2004 presidential election, and the day it became quickly indisputable—after a slight glimmer of hope caused by some voting irregu.. more
Oct 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brian Lynch
In the quarter-century or so since he graduated from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Simpatico ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Roots Still Trying the Emo-Pop Connection
The Roots embarrassed themselves earlier this year when they pushed the emo-lite crossover attempt "Birthday Girl," featuring a sunny chorus from Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, as the lead single to their latest album, Rising Down. Fans cried foul,.. more
Aug 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Marc Ballini and Ethan Keller
Two local singer-songwriters, Marc Ballini, winner of the 2006 Shepherd Express Best-Of M Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
3 Doors Down
After all these years, 3 Doors Down are still writing soundtrack-ready, doom-and-gloom scorchers about matters of life-and-death urgency. It's a profitable formula, and all their albums since their 2000 hit single “Kryptonite” have charted reliab... more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Slippery Slopes
Orlando, Fla., group Slippery Slopes plays what can best be described as a surf-punk hybrid—but the punk in question is relatively light by contemporary standards, of the user-friendly Stooges brand (their lead singer can often sound like a dead ... more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Good Charlotte and Boys Like Girls
Channeling Blink 182 and Sum 41, Good Charlotte rode their simple, bratty mall-punk to stardom in 2002 with their hit album The Young and the Hopeless. Subsequent albums have proved less successful, but the group still does well on the touring ci... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Think You Know John McCain?
Likely Republican nominee John McCain’s recent rollout of his plan to make the United States energy-independent— the Lexington Project— included offshore drilling,a $300 million reward for a next-gen car battery, and big handouts ton... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Photos: Red Knife Lottery
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews