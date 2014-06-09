Concert Series
Fire on Water's Afterburn Concert Series Caters to the Post-Summerfest Crowd
Every night during Summerfest's run, thousands of fans spill into the streets of Milwaukee after the festival ends lookingfor something to do. It’s always a little surprising how few Downtown bars tryto capitalize on that opportunity by offering.. more
Jun 9, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Wednesday Dilemmas: Live @ the Lakefront… River Rhythms… Wonderful Wednesdays in Lake Park... B&D flipped the proverbial coin and headed to the new Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion in Wauwatosa. Featured at the Tosa Tonight... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Blue Announces Its Lunchtime Concert Series Lineup
The Blue, the aptly named, aqua-hued building at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. formerly known as the Reuss Federal Plaza, has announced the lineup for its free Thursday lunchtime concert series. It\'ll run from July 12 through Sept. 13, from 11:30 a.. more
Jul 3, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Joanna Newsom
Iconoclastic California singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom keeps finding new ways to outdo herself. She delighted some critics and confounded others with her 2004 debut, The Milk-Eyed Mender , a collection of harp-led fairyland folk more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Using the Second Amendment to Attack Democracy
Those armedprotesters at anti-tax and health care reform rallies aren’t an anomaly, Guns, Democracyand the Insurrectionist Idea ,News more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News 13 Comments