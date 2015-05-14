Concerts In The Park
Here's the 2015 Chill on the Hill Lineup
May 14, 2015 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
Kadish Park's Skyline Music Series Kicks Off Its Eighth Season
Jul 7, 2014 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Here's the Complete List of Milwaukee County Parks' 2012 Summer Concerts
Milwaukee County Parks has released its complete schedule of free summer concerts. The takeaway? There\'s a ton of them, from major, weekly events in Boerner Botanical Gardens, Humboldt Park and Cathedral Square, where the popular Thursday-night J.. more
May 31, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Comedians of Chelsea Lately
It’s a testament to the burgeoning power of Chelsea Handler’s brand that the host of the E! network celeb-skewing gabfest “Chelsea Lately” can launch a tour behind the show without appearing on it herself. Though the “Comedia more
Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vintage Baseball Star Jeff ‘The Gent’ Paige
What are some of the most notabledifferences in the way the game was played back then? What are some of the most notabledifferences in the way the game was played back then? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Off the Cuff