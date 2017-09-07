RSS

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, it's time for our annual fall concert preview, and damn right we're talking about that upcoming Guns N' Roses show. We run through so.. more

Sep 7, 2017 8:22 PM On Music

atticjams.jpg.jpe

The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Local Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a question we don't think to ask much: Why are so many concerts the same? In a recent piece for Uproxxx, Steven Hyden argues that mor.. more

Aug 24, 2017 8:02 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more

Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM On Music

albumreview_pinkfloyd.jpg.jpe

Pink Floyd’s The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation is a two-CD compilation with superb Syd Barrett psych-pop and post-Barrett space rock, plus pointless recent remixes and interesting odds and ends from concerts and BBC sessions. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:58 PM Album Reviews

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_drdog.jpg.jpe

Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jackspannsummerfest.jpg.jpe

Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more

Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Around MKE

A comprehensive guide on what's going on this summer in Milwaukee. more

May 17, 2016 4:53 PM Summer Guide

louisck.jpg.jpe

Emmy award winning comedian and “Horace and Pete” star LouisC.K. will be making a return to Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 1, performing at theBMO Harris Bradley Center.C.K. is no stranger to Milwaukee, having filmed his Grammyaward-winning 201.. more

May 16, 2016 5:17 PM Around MKE

1.jpg.jpe

All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual fall concert preview. There's a lot we're looking forward to, including big from Beach House, Marit.. more

Sep 10, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

twim_socialdistortion.jpg.jpe

This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM This Week in Milwaukee

thinkstockphotos-177409621.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

All Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus services were suspended as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, because of a strike authorized bymembers of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998. The work stoppagewill continue through 3 a.m. Satur.. more

Jul 1, 2015 7:05 PM Around MKE

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, with summer concert season upon us, we're joined by one of the city's most seasoned promoters: Shank Hall's Peter Jest. He clears up so.. more

Jun 11, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more

Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

twim_feb19.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn - Shepherd Express

This week brings Hozier, Robyn Hitchcock, Kacey Musgraves and a pair of Arcade Fire members through the city. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:36 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

twim_february12_15.jpg.jpe

This week the city’s looking forward to Fleetwood Mac, Sleater-Kinney, Glen Hansard and more. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_deathblues.jpg.jpe

Photo Credits: Siri Hanson (Left) Kat Schleicher (Right)

This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more

Jan 27, 2015 11:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

