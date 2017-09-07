Concerts
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, it's time for our annual fall concert preview, and damn right we're talking about that upcoming Guns N' Roses show. We run through so.. more
Sep 7, 2017 8:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Attic Jams Music Series Throws Concerts for Charities
The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Should More Bands Be Like Phish?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a question we don't think to ask much: Why are so many concerts the same? In a recent piece for Uproxxx, Steven Hyden argues that mor.. more
Aug 24, 2017 8:02 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: No, The New Arena Won't Guarantee Bigger Headliners Come to Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more
Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pink Floyd: The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation (Pink Floyd Records)
Pink Floyd’s The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation is a two-CD compilation with superb Syd Barrett psych-pop and post-Barrett space rock, plus pointless recent remixes and interesting odds and ends from concerts and BBC sessions. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 21-27
Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jack Spann to Perform at Summerfest
Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more
Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Shepherd Express 2016 Summer Guide
A comprehensive guide on what's going on this summer in Milwaukee. more
May 17, 2016 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Summer Guide
Louis C.K. Announces Return to Milwaukee
Emmy award winning comedian and “Horace and Pete” star LouisC.K. will be making a return to Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 1, performing at theBMO Harris Bradley Center.C.K. is no stranger to Milwaukee, having filmed his Grammyaward-winning 201.. more
May 16, 2016 5:17 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Hear Here Presents Spreads the Musical Love
All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual fall concert preview. There's a lot we're looking forward to, including big from Beach House, Marit.. more
Sep 10, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 6-12
This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Shuttle Guide for Summerfest 2015
All Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus services were suspended as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, because of a strike authorized bymembers of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998. The work stoppagewill continue through 3 a.m. Satur.. more
Jul 1, 2015 7:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Peter Jest on How Concert Promoting Works
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, with summer concert season upon us, we're joined by one of the city's most seasoned promoters: Shank Hall's Peter Jest. He clears up so.. more
Jun 11, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
February 19-24
This week brings Hozier, Robyn Hitchcock, Kacey Musgraves and a pair of Arcade Fire members through the city. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
February 12-15
This week the city’s looking forward to Fleetwood Mac, Sleater-Kinney, Glen Hansard and more. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
February 5-7
This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 29-Feb. 3
This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee