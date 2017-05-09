Concord Chamber Orchestra
Performing Arts Weekly: May 11-17, 2017
First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more
May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee’s Intimate Orchestra
The Concord Chamber Orchestra performs a selection of classical and pop music. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:34 PM John Jahn Classical Music
In Defense of Weezer's Confusing New Album
Since Weezer died a decade ago, fans have had a difficult time reconciling themselves with the parasitic monster that assumed the band’s corpse. At times this new, faux Weezer made a convincing case that they were the same, power-pop-loving lads .. more
Jun 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Blessed by Brahms
After readingthrough the score of a brand-new work by a friend and fellow composer,the s Times of Trouble ,Classical Music/Dance more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music 1 Comments