RSS

Concord Chamber Orchestra

animalfarm.jpg.jpe

First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more

May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Concord Chamber Orchestra performs a selection of classical and pop music. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:34 PM Classical Music

blogimage1127.jpe

Since Weezer died a decade ago, fans have had a difficult time reconciling themselves with the parasitic monster that assumed the band’s corpse. At times this new, faux Weezer made a convincing case that they were the same, power-pop-loving lads .. more

Jun 3, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1127.jpe

After readingthrough the score of a brand-new work by a friend and fellow composer,the s Times of Trouble ,Classical Music/Dance more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES