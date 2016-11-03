Concordia University Wisconsin

RSS

Nov 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Christian-based Acacia Theatre Company has had success in the past with holiday shows based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books. This coming holiday season, they return to Wilder’s pioneer stories in A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas. The.. more

Sep 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

This coming March, Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of Jayme McGhan’s Autonomy. It tells to story of Dr. Marlene Rampart--a physicist about to publish a a book which, “disproves the existence of God.” Deadlines pass a.. more

Nov 5, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

As nice as it might be to be a character in a play, it isn’t easy. Sometimes things get off on the wrong foot right away. It’s never a good sign when your story starts off with a shipwreck. Sometimes you end up on some strange island with a twiste.. more

May 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Laura Heise

Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

There’s no question that the single best university theatre program in town is that of UWM. I say this, of course, as a neutral graduate of UWM’s psychology program. (With a focus on cognitive and behavioral neuroscience…you know…we were running .. more

Dec 1, 2011 5:45 PM Theater

Life went on in Paris more or less as always after France fell to the Germans in 1940. The parks were filled with picnics and soccer, the streets were crowded with shoppers and culture continued with scarcely a blink. At first, for most peo... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The cozy galleries in Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts (2519 Northwestern Ave.) provide a perfect backdrop for the museum’s current printmaking exhibition. Cleverly titled “Someday My Prints Will Come: Wisconsin Printmakers in RAM&rsq more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

During the 1960s, folklorists searched the back roads of America for an earlier generation of blues musicians, most of them known only for recording a few 78 R.P.M. discs in the 1920s and ’30s before disappearing. Like many of those “redisc... more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Green Zone depicts the American occupation of Saddam Hussein's luxurious Baghdad palace during the early days of the Iraq war. From their cloistered position, those known as the Coalition Provisional Authority, are out of touch with the Ira... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

One year shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once again transforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic culture. This year’s festival features musical performances from artist 3 Pints Gone, Gaelic Storm, The Red Ho... more

Aug 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

