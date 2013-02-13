RSS

Very few people are equally adept at conducting and playing an instrument at the highest level of professional performance. Guest conductor/pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn proved his profound dual abilities last Saturday night with the Milwaukee... more

Feb 13, 2013 5:20 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has become pretty remarkable in the era of Edo de Waart. Under his assured guidance, the orchestra has been transformed by important player changes, new levels of technical discipline more

Nov 16, 2012 3:04 PM Classical Music

Programming—what music to play, in what combination and order, and by whom—is an elusive yet fundamental aspect of any classical concert. Though the individual elements of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert more

Nov 8, 2012 3:00 PM Classical Music

For perspective, once in a while it is worth stating the obvious: the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which performed its final classical concert of the season last weekend, is by far the largest performing arts organization in the state... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

After the warm acoustics of Carnegie Hall, the sound of Uihlein Hall was duller than ever in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) concert of Friday evening. My ears were working hard to find a small percentage of the depth heard... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

Because of working abroad, last Saturday was the first opportunity this season I've had to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conducted by Edo de Waart. Every music director sculpts an orchestra over time. Through player changes... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The music of Russian composer Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936) is not much encountered these days. His deceptively difficult violin concerto, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, has a few prominent recordings... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Maestro Richard Hynson and the 100 voices of the Bel Canto Chorus will perform Hynson's Evensong at the St. Joseph Center Chapel. Hynson wrote the piece in 1999 to commemorate his first decade with Bel Canto and to honor patrons David and R... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

