Conductor
Icy Hot Russian Classics
Very few people are equally adept at conducting and playing an instrument at the highest level of professional performance. Guest conductor/pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn proved his profound dual abilities last Saturday night with the Milwaukee... more
Feb 13, 2013 5:20 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
König a Match for MSO’s High Standards
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has become pretty remarkable in the era of Edo de Waart. Under his assured guidance, the orchestra has been transformed by important player changes, new levels of technical discipline more
Nov 16, 2012 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Francis Fails to Bring Out Best of MSO
Programming—what music to play, in what combination and order, and by whom—is an elusive yet fundamental aspect of any classical concert. Though the individual elements of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert more
Nov 8, 2012 3:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Delivers High, International Standard
For perspective, once in a while it is worth stating the obvious: the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which performed its final classical concert of the season last weekend, is by far the largest performing arts organization in the state... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO's 'Swan Lake' Ripples With Beauty
Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Vagueness Limits MSO Concert
After the warm acoustics of Carnegie Hall, the sound of Uihlein Hall was duller than ever in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) concert of Friday evening. My ears were working hard to find a small percentage of the depth heard... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
Sophisticated MSO Readies for Carnegie Hall
Because of working abroad, last Saturday was the first opportunity this season I've had to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conducted by Edo de Waart. Every music director sculpts an orchestra over time. Through player changes... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond's Rich Sounds at MSO
The music of Russian composer Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936) is not much encountered these days. His deceptively difficult violin concerto, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, has a few prominent recordings... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO's Concert in the Basilica
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Goulding Dazzles in Impressive MSO Concert
I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Bel Canto Chorus' 'Evensong' Celebration
Maestro Richard Hynson and the 100 voices of the Bel Canto Chorus will perform Hynson's Evensong at the St. Joseph Center Chapel. Hynson wrote the piece in 1999 to commemorate his first decade with Bel Canto and to honor patrons David and R... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
MSO on the Road to Whitewater
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music