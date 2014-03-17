Confessions
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: March 10
My ex used to pressure me to find a guy for us to have a threesome with – after we broke up I told her the only guy I would have considered was my fathe,Confessions more
Mar 10, 2014 6:17 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Watch Rico Love Perform With a Lot of Milwaukee Talent on "Arsenio"
For years Grammy-winning Milwaukee native Rico Love was a mostly behind the scenes player in the urban music scene, writing and producing big hits for stars like Usher, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown in between recording his own projects. .. more
Feb 17, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Confessions: Dec. 26
I am proud of myself for making it through 2013 without having a complete emotional breakdown…hopefully I will be able to say the same about 2014. more
Dec 26, 2013 10:20 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Dec. 11
I'm considering committing a crime so I can go to jail and escape my problems. I've prosecuted crime for over a decade… more
Dec 11, 2013 5:57 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Dec. 5
I lied to everyone about my Thanksgiving plans. I said I was going out of town to be with my family but the truth is, I sat home alone with a frozen pizza. more
Dec 2, 2013 3:38 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 28
Service is so poor these days. Today I was in the men’s room at a restaurant that has one of those oh, so authoritarian signs on the door instructing, "Employees must wash hands after using the restroom." Well, I waited for over 15 minute... more
Oct 28, 2013 3:19 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 21
I'd rather be a "complete f**kin idiot", than a liberal, I win...p.s. watch your meter!!! more
Oct 21, 2013 1:51 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 14
To the parking checker who hates liberals: You're a complete f**king idiot. No wonder the U.S.'s attitude is liberals vs. conservatives----people like you can't coexist, so you attack, like a bully. more
Oct 14, 2013 4:38 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 11
I'm a parking checker downtown & I go out of my way to ticket lefty cars, because I refuse to "coexist"! more
Oct 11, 2013 3:44 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 4
I want to be with a woman so badly that I think about it constantly. The problem is that I'm a "straight" woman who's afraid to cross over. I'm soooo longing more
Oct 4, 2013 12:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Tripoli Shrine Circus
The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which does multiple performances at... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee