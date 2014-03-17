RSS

I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more

Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM Around MKE

My ex used to pressure me to find a guy for us to have a threesome with – after we broke up I told her the only guy I would have considered was my fathe,Confessions more

Mar 10, 2014 6:17 PM Around MKE

rico love milwaukee they dont know.jpg.jpg.jpe

For years Grammy-winning Milwaukee native Rico Love was a mostly behind the scenes player in the urban music scene, writing and producing big hits for stars like Usher, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown in between recording his own projects. .. more

Feb 17, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

I am proud of myself for making it through 2013 without having a complete emotional breakdown…hopefully I will be able to say the same about 2014. more

Dec 26, 2013 10:20 PM Around MKE

I'm considering committing a crime so I can go to jail and escape my problems. I've prosecuted crime for over a decade… more

Dec 11, 2013 5:57 PM Around MKE

I lied to everyone about my Thanksgiving plans. I said I was going out of town to be with my family but the truth is, I sat home alone with a frozen pizza. more

Dec 2, 2013 3:38 PM Around MKE

Service is so poor these days. Today I was in the men’s room at a restaurant that has one of those oh, so authoritarian signs on the door instructing, "Employees must wash hands after using the restroom." Well, I waited for over 15 minute... more

Oct 28, 2013 3:19 AM Around MKE

I'd rather be a "complete f**kin idiot", than a liberal, I win...p.s. watch your meter!!! more

Oct 21, 2013 1:51 PM Around MKE

To the parking checker who hates liberals: You're a complete f**king idiot. No wonder the U.S.'s attitude is liberals vs. conservatives----people like you can't coexist, so you attack, like a bully. more

Oct 14, 2013 4:38 PM Around MKE

I'm a parking checker downtown & I go out of my way to ticket lefty cars, because I refuse to "coexist"! more

Oct 11, 2013 3:44 PM Around MKE

I want to be with a woman so badly that I think about it constantly. The problem is that I'm a "straight" woman who's afraid to cross over. I'm soooo longing more

Oct 4, 2013 12:36 PM Around MKE

blogimage9983.jpe

The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which does multiple performances at... more

Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

