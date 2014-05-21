RSS

Conflict Resolution

expresso_heroes.jpg.jpe

Playworks is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1995 that helps transform recess from a chaotic, stressful time for kids and teachers to a positive and productive time for all children and more

May 21, 2014 5:18 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

Members of Congress partially shut down the federal government for 16 days, wasted an estimated $24 billion and pushed the United States economy to the brink of more

Oct 23, 2013 1:35 AM News Features

2011-04-13t192131z_01_btre73c1hry00_rtroptp_3_usreport-us-prison-return_jpg_475x310_q85.jpg.jpe

Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more

Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Expresso

blogimage18417.jpe

Robert Ricigliano came to Milwaukee from Boston with impressive credentials, including a résumé of conflict resolution projects in South Africa, the former Soviet Union, Cambodia, Colombia and elsewhere, and consultation work with USAID... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES