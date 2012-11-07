RSS
Confusion Is Body Parts
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
Stream Heavy Hand's Debut Album, "Confusion is Body Parts"
Milwaukee's Heavy Hand shares a couple of members with The Scarring Party, but the group's melodic noise-rock and ripping Nation of Ulysses/Rocket From the Crypt-style rock 'n' roll is worlds removed from The Scarring Party creaky, creepy old-time.. more
Oct 16, 2012 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Best Bratwurst
1030 N. Old World Third St. 414-276-9105 ,None more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
