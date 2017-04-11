RSS

whybook.jpg.jpe

More than 70 years later, people are still asking why? As a particularly striking example of the human capacity for evil, the Holocaust continues to demand answers despite the library of books already dedicated to the subject. In Why? Expla... more

Apr 11, 2017 2:21 PM Books

bopapocalypse.jpg.jpe

The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM Books

paul_ryan_01-75935329682333a1544d5b7119f136edd9b8a6f8-s51.jpg.jpe

The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

130517_paul_ryan_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

solen.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express endorses Democrats Ryan Solen, Gwen Moore and Khary Penebaker for Congress. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:14 PM News 1 Comments

weiner.jpg.jpe

Anthony Weiner resigned from Congress after making a fool of himself by texting pictures of his penis to Internet strangers, but made a comeback as a vigorous candidate for New York mayor—until another sexting scandal erupted. Weiner is a r... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:55 PM Home Movies

rep-gwen-moore-official-photo.jpg.jpe

We are once again endorsing Milwaukee County Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:11 PM News 1 Comments

takinglibertiespaulryan_starleysheltonflickrcc.jpg.jpe

You would think the wildest dream of a nakedly ambitious politician such as Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan would be to have his fellow Republicans begging him to take one of the nation’s most powerful political positions. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:36 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

As much as I enjoyed it, there is only one moment on Dahm & Mashio's 2014 album Illuminati Shxt that I remember well, and it's probably not the one they hoped I would. One of the tracks ends with a solid minute of silence before the next one begin.. more

Apr 21, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect more

Oct 29, 2014 12:32 PM News Features

news2.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been represented by conservative Republican Paul Ryan for 15 years, but it’s a swing district with deep Democratic roots and only a slight GOP more

Jul 16, 2014 1:18 AM News Features 3 Comments

ted-yoho-e1375723897242.jpg.jpe

America’s great minds of business and finance have reached a consensus on the government shutdown and worse, the prospect of a debt default: While the latter is worse, both are bad more

Oct 13, 2013 9:36 PM News Features

120130_house_gop_ap_328.jpg.jpe

By Washington standards, the current government shutdown is an everyday disaster—of a kind we are gradually learning to expect whenever the Republican Party controls Congress more

Oct 6, 2013 11:03 PM News Features

expresso2.jpg.jpe

Americans are rightly outraged that a small group of extreme House Republicans successfully bullied the more rational members of Congress into shutting down the government this week. more

Oct 3, 2013 12:44 AM Expresso

obama.jpg.jpe

For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more

Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM News Features

-1.jpg.jpe

Among the many reasons that Americans hold the House of Representatives in low repute—at historically abysmal levels, in fact—is the blatantly partisan and ideological more

Jul 3, 2013 5:43 PM News Features

border.jpg.jpe

Immigration reform now seems certain to pass the U.S. Senate within days, in an amended bill that could win as many as 70 votes from both parties. The results will more

Jun 25, 2013 11:40 PM News Features

obama-bush.jpg.jpe

Nearly a dozen years after the passage of the Patriot Act—rushed through Congress in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation—informed debate over the balance between more

Jun 17, 2013 5:25 PM News Features

121204_barack_obama_ap_605.jpg.jpe

President Barack Obama won two national elections thanks, in large part, to his campaign’s ability to link his deep and wide grassroots support with the latest social more

Jun 5, 2013 4:31 PM News Features

130523_thomas_pickering_ap_605.jpg.jpe

No doubt the degraded quality of congressional oversight astonishes Thomas Pickering, the distinguished American diplomat who oversaw the State Department's more

May 27, 2013 11:08 PM News Features

