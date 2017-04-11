Congress
Why? Explaining the Holocaust (W.W. Norton), by Peter Hayes
More than 70 years later, people are still asking why? As a particularly striking example of the human capacity for evil, the Holocaust continues to demand answers despite the library of books already dedicated to the subject. In Why? Expla... more
Apr 11, 2017 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
A New Look at the War on Drugs
The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Republicans’ Unholy Grail
The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
The Looming Train Wreck Over Health Care
Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Congress Needs More Fairness and Balance
The Shepherd Express endorses Democrats Ryan Solen, Gwen Moore and Khary Penebaker for Congress. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital 8.18
Anthony Weiner resigned from Congress after making a fool of himself by texting pictures of his penis to Internet strangers, but made a comeback as a vigorous candidate for New York mayor—until another sexting scandal erupted. Weiner is a r... more
Aug 16, 2016 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Support Gwen Moore for Congress
We are once again endorsing Milwaukee County Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
The Paul Ryan Myth
You would think the wildest dream of a nakedly ambitious politician such as Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan would be to have his fellow Republicans begging him to take one of the nation’s most powerful political positions. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Stream Another Sloppy Rap Track from Dahm & Mashio
As much as I enjoyed it, there is only one moment on Dahm & Mashio's 2014 album Illuminati Shxt that I remember well, and it's probably not the one they hoped I would. One of the tracks ends with a solid minute of silence before the next one begin.. more
Apr 21, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Send Democrats to Congress
Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect more
Oct 29, 2014 12:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Democratic Candidates for Congress Kaleka and Zerban on the Issues
Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been represented by conservative Republican Paul Ryan for 15 years, but it’s a swing district with deep Democratic roots and only a slight GOP more
Jul 16, 2014 1:18 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Risky Business
America’s great minds of business and finance have reached a consensus on the government shutdown and worse, the prospect of a debt default: While the latter is worse, both are bad more
Oct 13, 2013 9:36 PM Joe Conason News Features
Drunk and Disorderly
By Washington standards, the current government shutdown is an everyday disaster—of a kind we are gradually learning to expect whenever the Republican Party controls Congress more
Oct 6, 2013 11:03 PM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Mess
Americans are rightly outraged that a small group of extreme House Republicans successfully bullied the more rational members of Congress into shutting down the government this week. more
Oct 3, 2013 12:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Striking Syria: Is Obama Too Much Like Bush—Or Not Enough?
For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more
Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM Joe Conason News Features
Investigate Issa! Or How to Apply the Chairman’s Own Methods and Style to Him
Among the many reasons that Americans hold the House of Representatives in low repute—at historically abysmal levels, in fact—is the blatantly partisan and ideological more
Jul 3, 2013 5:43 PM Joe Conason News Features
Reform the Border Patrol, Too
Immigration reform now seems certain to pass the U.S. Senate within days, in an amended bill that could win as many as 70 votes from both parties. The results will more
Jun 25, 2013 11:40 PM Joe Conason News Features
On Civil Liberties, Comparing Obama With Bush Is Easy—and Mostly Wrong
Nearly a dozen years after the passage of the Patriot Act—rushed through Congress in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation—informed debate over the balance between more
Jun 17, 2013 5:25 PM Joe Conason News Features
Obama Supporters Are Now ‘Organizing for Action’
President Barack Obama won two national elections thanks, in large part, to his campaign’s ability to link his deep and wide grassroots support with the latest social more
Jun 5, 2013 4:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Benghazi Interview: Pickering Dissects Congressional Follies, Media Coverage and 'Cover-Up' Charges
No doubt the degraded quality of congressional oversight astonishes Thomas Pickering, the distinguished American diplomat who oversaw the State Department's more
May 27, 2013 11:08 PM Joe Conason News Features