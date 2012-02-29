Conor Mcpherson
Tales Converge in Boulevard's 'This Lime Tree Bower'
The Boulevard Theatre's latest production is the Milwaukee premiere of This Lime Tree Bower, a trio of interconnected monologues by Irish playwright Conor McPherson. This drama tells the story of three people coming of age in unique... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Greater Tuna' Delivers Laughs at Sunset Playhouse
One of the most surefire comedies of the past 30 years, Greater Tuna has become almost an industry. Greater Tuna and its several sequels have been staged so many times around the country that one might be forgiven for wondering whether the.... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
The Stillness and Silence In Shining City
Conor McPherson’s Shining City is cloaked in a deafening silence. It’s not just the script, which seems peppered with more pauses than a Pinter play . . . it’s the solitude that the drama achieves in a series of dialogues that makes the whole th.. more
Feb 12, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soulstice's Shining City Ensemble
It’s nice to see a play come-up on the month’s schedule that has a compelling script that I’ve never seen produced before. It’s even nicer when the cast listed for the production turns out to feature a really talented group of actors. When the a.. more
Feb 8, 2011 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leave Well-Enough Alone
In April, police in Copley Township, Ohio, were called to a restaurant where Erik Salmons, 39, was allegedly intoxicated and annoying customers. Officers declined to arrest him but did insist that he lea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Night Marchers
Veteran singer/guitarist John Reis has quite the musical background. He helped form bands like Rocket From the Crypt, Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes. His new garage rock quartet The Night Marchers is the latest in the singer’s catalogue. Th... more
Apr 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee