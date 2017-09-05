RSS

Conor Oberst

Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM This Week in Milwaukee

We can fetishize the imperfect in art, particularly in music. Patrick O’Laoghaire certainly does on Beneath a Yellow Moon, his first long-player as I Have a Tribe: the squeak of a floorboard or the inadvertently bent last note of a bass cod... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:11 PM Album Reviews

Ten years later, Jenny Lewis credits her 2006 agnostic gospel album for setting her on her path as a solo artist. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:14 PM Music Feature

Photos: CJ Foeckler

Conor Oberst brought his head-banging punk band to Turner Hall, inciting a mosh pit, spitting on stage and covering The Clash. more

Sep 15, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo by Steven Cohen

Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Dan Monick

It's been 13 years since Conor Oberst's punk band Desaparecidos released its debut album, Read Music / Speak Spanish , a politically charged record steeped in Bush-era dread, and now they're back with a follow-up: Payola , an equally charged recor.. more

Jun 15, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more

Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Local Music

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Conor Oberst didn’t leave the sold-out crowd at the Pabst Theater hanging too long Saturday night. Just three songs into his set he played the first of what would turn out to be a very generous he,Concert Reviews more

Jun 2, 2014 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

After a second bow with his best-known project Bright Eyes, indie-folk singer Conor Oberst is back to his solo ways. On May 20, he'll release a new solo album on Nonesuch Records, Upside Down Mountain —no Mystic Valley Band this time, which hopefu.. more

Feb 11, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Lithic has been kicking around the Milwaukee hard-rock scene for a decade, but with the release of their new EP Drowning , they’re redoubling their efforts to make a name for themselves outside the Midwest. Produced by Eric more

Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Saying Titus Andronicus singer Patrick Stickles bears a resemblance to Conor Oberst is akin to saying Owl City sounds faintly like the Postal Service. Stickles’ throaty quiver is the mirror image of Oberst’s, indistinguishable in both timbre and c.. more

Mar 12, 2010 3:50 PM On Music

NPR has posted the entirety of one of the most locally anticipated albums of the year, Volcano Choir's Unmap, the debut album from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees. Actually, it should probably be credited f.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Full disclosure: I don’t much care for M. Ward. I find his songwriting nearly as dull as his listless, smug voice, and I find his invocation of vintage American music to be disingenuous, just another affect he slathers over his flimsy songs. .. more

Sep 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

It looks like that long-rumored Conor Oberst/Jim Jones/M. Ward collaboration is actually going to happen: Monsters of Folk—wow what a name—will release their debut album on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent out this morning that promises.. more

Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more

Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

