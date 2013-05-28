Conrad Plymouth
Watch a Glorious Trailer for Volcano Choir's Second Album, Repave
A testament to the Bon Iver singer-songerwriter's penchant for recording whatever he likes, career interests be damned, Justin Vernon's band with past and present members of Collections of Colonies of Bees, Volcano Choir, released one album in 200.. more
May 28, 2013 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report's Moment
In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
A Stripped-Down Side of Conrad Plymouth
Before Conrad Plymouth was a five-piece band, it was the alias of just one guy, Christopher Porterfield, a singer-songwriter who probably still gets called “Conrad” on occasion. The band is Porterfield's primary musical outlet these days, but f.. more
Sep 7, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
On the journey to thatpoint, Plymouthtouches upon an array of influences, from Sufjan St Loathe, Love, Blame, Defend ,CD Reviews more
Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Eight and American Modernisms
The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee