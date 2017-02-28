Conservatism
From Skater to Hater: Mike Flynn's Wipe Out
I shouldn’t have been surprised that Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn was a skater and a surfer. more
Feb 28, 2017 4:34 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 3 Comments
Hoover: A Life (New American Library), by Glen Jeansonne
Few presidents were as reviled as Herbert Hoover, unfairly blamed for the Great Depression and stuck with a reputation as cold, stodgy and out of touch. In Hoover: A Life, UW-Milwaukee history professor Glen Jeansonne sets out to rescue Hoo... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:12 PM Tamara Lane Books
If Republicans Love Competition, Why Do They Still Hate Obamacare?
When asked what makes the world work, any self-respecting right-wing Republican knows the politically correct answer: competition! (With at least one exclamation more
Jul 28, 2013 10:28 PM Joe Conason News Features
For July 4th: Remembering Why the Right Doesn’t Own the Stars and Stripes
Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more
Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Vouchers That Ate the State
“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more
Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Her Tea Party: What Margaret Thatcher Really Meant to England and the World
Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more
Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM Joe Conason News Features
An Unrepresentative Democracy
Why are ideas widely supported in most of the country so often portrayed as controversial, polarizing and divisive once they are taken up by legislatures? Why does the professional political class seem like a wholly separate more
Mar 7, 2013 11:39 PM David Sirota News Features
Two 2016 Prospects Spotlight Democrats' Identity Crisis
Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more
Feb 21, 2013 5:07 PM David Sirota News Features
Voodoo Economics Still Isn't a Plan
By naming Paul Ryan as the Republican vice presidential nominee, Mitt Romney has endorsed... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 10 Comments