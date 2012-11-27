Conservative
Should Our Public Airwaves Be Fair and Balanced?
For years, fair-minded radio listeners have complained about right-wing talkers’ near monopoly on Milwaukee’s airwaves.Listeners were frustrated that their calls weren’t taken; that candidates, elected officials more
Nov 27, 2012 10:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Paul Ryan's Foreign Policy 'Experience'
Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Yes, Virginia, There Is Comprehensive Sex Ed in Missouri
Last Friday, four members of the Ladydrawers, a collective that creates comics about race, class, gender and sexuality, embarked on a road trip to Saint Louis. Their goal: to deliver a copy of the latest edition of the fundamental women's ... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Issue of the Week: Is Wisconsin in Play?
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
The High Court's Supremely Unethical Activists
How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
The Republican War on Voting
Somehow Republicans continue to successfully divert public attention from Wisconsin's leading role... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Can Obama Muzzle the Dogs of War?
When President Obama disparaged "loose talk about war" against the theocratic regime in Tehran... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Watch Bon Iver Get Quiet on "Saturday Night Live"
After making <a href=\"http://pitchfork.com/news/45321-bon-iver-turned-down-playing-the-grammys-we-kind-of-said-fuck-you-a-little-bit/\">a bit of news last week</a>, Bon Iver performed on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, and the perfo.. more
Feb 6, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: The Right-Wing Smear Machine Goes Into Overdrive
620 WTMJ doesn't own the airwaves. It rents a frequency from the public, which owns the airwaves. WTMJ's broadcast license is a privilege, not a right. That's why it's so shocking that WTMJ's star talker, Charlie Sykes, continues to use ... more
Dec 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 12 Comments
Kalifornia Dreaming
When a writer and photographer set forth on an expedition to document the places associated with Americas most notorious serial killers, they never imagined that the man responding to their rideshare posting would turn out to be a serial murder.. more
Aug 15, 2010 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Teaching Intolerance
I´ve long entertained friends with the story about the historic day our small-town elementary school almost got to see the president of the United States.
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Limbaugh misguided, but a force to be reckoned with
I first started listening to the Rush Limbaugh program during the Clinton Administration, or as Rush liked to call it "America Held Hostage." Regardless of what you may think of his pol
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features 3 Comments
Rush Sticks the Landing at CPAC
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 6 Comments
Think You Know John McCain?
Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Hogarth: Vice and Virtue
An exhibitionof etchings by William Hogarth at the Haggerty Museum (through April13) sho Battle of the Pictures
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts 1 Comments