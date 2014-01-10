Conservatory W/ Ifihadahifi And
The Zac Brown Band Will Return to the Marcus Amphitheater
Last month Summerfest broke from its unofficial tradition of announcing country acts as the festival's first Marcus Amphitheater headliner each year when it announced Lady Gage will headline the stage, but fear not, country fans: There's certain .. more
Jan 10, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lowlands Cafes Celebrate Severe Weather With a 50% Off Discount
In Wisconsin, where each snap of severe weather is preceded by days of breathless doomsaying, there's something liberating about turning off the television, bundling up and just braving the elements—they're rarely as terrible as the bleakest forec.. more
Jan 6, 2014 4:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
White, Wrench, Conservatory w/ IfIHadAHiFi @ Cactus Club
Being surrounded by friends is the best way to go out, and Milwaukee’s White, Wrench, Conservatory (WWC), playing their last show five years to the date after their first gig at UW-Milwaukee’s 8th Note café, couldn’t have had a be more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
