Conspicuous Consumption

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting Bay View's "Art Stop," a high-concept bus stop that was conceived as one of the neighborhood's.. more

Apr 7, 2016 1:00 PM On Music

Harvey Kuenn was preparing to spendanother spring sitting in the sunshine and watching baseball in the dry desertair when he passed away. The Brewers were two weeks into training camp andabout to be begin their exhibition schedule, with Kuenn w.. more

Feb 29, 2016 5:21 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Former Milwaukee resident and nationally touring comedianDamon Millard will be recording his debut comedy album, “Shame, Pain, and Love”February 26th and 27th at The Underground Collaborative in Milwaukee. The albumis a milestone in Mil.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:50 PM Around MKE

Even when they’re in the center of the stage, women are often overlooked. Ami Majeskie looks to focus on a certain often-overlooked 50% of the population as she presents The Untitled Women Project. It’s a program of scenes, monologues, dance.. more

Feb 11, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

When the 2020 presidential elections take place, women will have been allowed to vote all over the US for a whopping 100 years. It’s still kind of shocking that women couldn’t vote in certain parts of the US as recently as 1919, but then ... more

Feb 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Alabama Governor George Wallace found parts of Milwaukee to be very welcoming of his pro-segregation message during his 1964 campaign for Democratic presidentialnomination. “If I ever had to leave Alabama , I’d want tolive on the Southside of Mi.. more

Dec 22, 2015 4:26 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

