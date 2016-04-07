Conspicuous Consumption
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Bay View Art Stop and The Life of Pablo
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting Bay View's "Art Stop," a high-concept bus stop that was conceived as one of the neighborhood's.. more
Apr 7, 2016 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Loss of a Milwaukee Boy: 28 years ago, Harvey Kuenn Passed Away
Harvey Kuenn was preparing to spendanother spring sitting in the sunshine and watching baseball in the dry desertair when he passed away. The Brewers were two weeks into training camp andabout to be begin their exhibition schedule, with Kuenn w.. more
Feb 29, 2016 5:21 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Damon Millard Records Album in Milwaukee
Former Milwaukee resident and nationally touring comedianDamon Millard will be recording his debut comedy album, “Shame, Pain, and Love”February 26th and 27th at The Underground Collaborative in Milwaukee. The albumis a milestone in Mil.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Untitled Women this Friday at Carroll University
Even when they’re in the center of the stage, women are often overlooked. Ami Majeskie looks to focus on a certain often-overlooked 50% of the population as she presents The Untitled Women Project. It’s a program of scenes, monologues, dance.. more
Feb 11, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Woman's Place this month at Danceworks
When the 2020 presidential elections take place, women will have been allowed to vote all over the US for a whopping 100 years. It’s still kind of shocking that women couldn’t vote in certain parts of the US as recently as 1919, but then ... more
Feb 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dixie North: George Wallace and the 1964 Wisconsin Presidential Primary
Alabama Governor George Wallace found parts of Milwaukee to be very welcoming of his pro-segregation message during his 1964 campaign for Democratic presidentialnomination. “If I ever had to leave Alabama , I’d want tolive on the Southside of Mi.. more
Dec 22, 2015 4:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Conspicuous Consumption
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
UWM’s ‘Conspicuous Consumption’ Gives Food for Thought
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Nodine Visual Arts