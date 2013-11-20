Conspiracy Theories
The Kennedy Assassination
“The assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy on November 22, 1963, was a cruel and shocking act of violence directed against a man, a family, a nation, and against all mankind more
Nov 20, 2013 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Megadeth Gives in to Paranoia
It may sound strange to suggest that a band that has been together for more than 30 years is still capable of releasing an album that captures the feeling of being more
Jul 17, 2013 12:25 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Benghazi Hearings Reveal GOP Ignorance
Anyone truly concerned about the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel abroad—and that should include every American—has fresh reason for fury over last September's disaster in Benghazi and its aftermath. But the target of public anger should... more
Feb 3, 2013 7:54 PM Joe Conason News Features
White House Top Secrets
Releasedin the fever days of the Presidential election race, the DVD “Secret Access:The Presidency” packages a trio of A&E network specials as a DVD set. Eachepisode promises a glimpse into the hidden recesses of the office and all.. more
Oct 4, 2012 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Admirals vs. Heat
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Abbotsford Heat tonight with a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. Bring a non-perishable food item and receive a Master Lock and a ticket offer for an upcoming game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee