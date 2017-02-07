Constitution
The End of a Lawless Presidency
Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
The Last Gasp of Voter Suppression
Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more
Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Democratic America vs. Republican Indecency
The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 41 Comments
Vote ‘No’ on Transportation Referendum
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote “no” on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this th... more
Oct 29, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Five Referendum Questions on County Ballot
Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more
Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Issue of the Week: Let the People Decide Elections
On Monday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to override a Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele veto of a resolution allowing an important more
May 15, 2014 1:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Defacing Our Constitution with Anti-LGBT Bigotry
Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more
Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Should Fertilized Eggs Be Given Constitutional Rights?
Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more
Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Reactions to the Supreme Court’s Rulings on Marriage Equality
Jun 26, 2013 2:58 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Wisconsin May Be Violating a Child’s Constitutional Right to an Education
Is Wisconsin providing each child a “sound basic education,” as required by the state constitution?If you’re a low-income student more
May 21, 2013 9:19 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
The Fight for Marriage Equality Continues
Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more
Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Marriage Equality Is Coming
When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more
Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Supreme Court's Radical New Precedent
Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor. more
Mar 29, 2013 2:18 PM David Sirota News Features
Issue of the Week: A Victory for Equality
There weren’t a lot of progressive victories in Wisconsin this year. But last week, the state’s right to create a domestic partnership registry cleared another legal hurdle when an appeals court in Madison declared that while more
Dec 27, 2012 4:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Walker’s Collective Bargaining Law Struck Down
How ironic.On Tuesday, Gov. Scott Walker met with schoolchildren in De Pere as part of his statewide tour celebrating the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution... more
Sep 19, 2012 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Why We Can't Outlaw Hatred
Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: J.B. Van Hollen's Frivolous Lawsuit
Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Right to Recall Officials Is Yours
In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments