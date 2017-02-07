RSS

Constitution

smug-donald-trump-800x430.jpg.jpe

Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

wisconsin+supreme+court+election.jpg.jpe

Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Taking Liberties 41 Comments

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote “no” on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this th... more

Oct 29, 2014 12:49 PM News Features

In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

130708195033-pocan-voting-booths-story-top.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more

Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM News Features 10 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

On Monday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to override a Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele veto of a resolution allowing an important more

May 15, 2014 1:15 AM Expresso

121101_karl_rove_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more

Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Taking Liberties

tumblr_ly471y3t0u1qi7ua6.jpg.jpe

Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more

Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

supreme_court_us_2010.jpg.jpe

Jun 26, 2013 2:58 PM Daily Dose

news.jpg.jpe

Is Wisconsin providing each child a “sound basic education,” as required by the state constitution?If you’re a low-income student more

May 21, 2013 9:19 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more

Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM News Features

marriage-equality.jpg.jpe

When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more

Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Taking Liberties

alg-sonia-sotomayor-speaks-jpg.jpg.jpe

Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor. more

Mar 29, 2013 2:18 PM News Features

original.jpg.jpe

There weren’t a lot of progressive victories in Wisconsin this year. But last week, the state’s right to create a domestic partnership registry cleared another legal hurdle when an appeals court in Madison declared that while more

Dec 27, 2012 4:47 PM Expresso

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more

Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

How ironic.On Tuesday, Gov. Scott Walker met with schoolchildren in De Pere as part of his statewide tour celebrating the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution... more

Sep 19, 2012 12:58 AM News Features

blogimage19690.jpe

Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

blogimage19385.jpe

Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

blogimage18834.jpe

In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES