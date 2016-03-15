Construction
Unbuilt in Milwaukee: Six Cream City Building Proposals that Never Came to Be
A proposed bleacher expansion to County Stadium that was (thankfully) left on the drawing board. With the currentboom in downtown construction projects and proposals, Milwaukee has beentreated to a number of artist’s conceptions of what the futu.. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge Project Reaches Halfway Point
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for thesecond stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge projectbeginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday,.. more
Dec 18, 2014 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
A Big I-94 Closure is Scheduled For this Month
With so much construction during the summer season, it can be difficult to tell which closures are serious and which ones are relatively minor. Here's one of the major ones: Beginning Friday, July 18 at 11 p.m., I-94 will be closed to all traffic .. more
Jul 11, 2014 12:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Building Far Beyond the Standard
Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Casablanca Open During Construction
Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) continues to be a Milwaukee favorite for Middle Eastern fare. The restaurant is in the midst of a major construction project—the building is encased in scaffolding, there is a temporary kitchen, and steel colum... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Conflict in the Capitol
The bitter irony running through Guy Gugliotta's Freedom's Cap: The United States Capitol and the Coming of the Civil War (Hill & Wang) is that the politician most responsible for constructing the country's physical seat of government i more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Admirals coach hired by NHL's Carolina
Just 17 games into the season, Admirals coach Kirk Muller was hired away to be the head coach for the NHL Carolina Hurricanes.Former Admirals coach Lane Lambert was promoted to an assitant position with the AHL's parent team, the Nashville Predat.. more
Nov 29, 2011 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Few open-mic nights in Milwaukee have the history of Linneman’s long-running Wednesday night event, a magnet for talent from Milwaukee’s folk, rock and alt-country scenes. Many of the city’s finest songwriters proudly cite this open-mic more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Humboldt Ave. Bridge Reopens Wednesday, With a Party
Few Milwaukee construction efforts stir greater resentment than the Humboldt Avenue Bridge project, which severed one of the East Side's most vital arteries in October 2008. The bridge was to be rebuilt by last November, but unforeseen soil compli.. more
Jun 28, 2010 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap-up their series against the New York Mets this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alternative Press Tour w/ Never Shout Never
Never Shout Never, the breakout MySpace emo band fronted by heartthrob singer-songwriter Christofer Drew, tops this year’s Alternative Press tour, which stops at the Rave this evening. Among the other emo and pop-punk bands featured on the more
Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Bridge is Out
Bayou (2060 N. Humboldt Ave.) is closest to the construction and arguably the most affected. Owners and twin brothers Robert and William Jenkins opened the Cajun-fusion restaurant in September 2006. Although they have laid off a few staff m... more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature
International Intrigue
Tykwer approaches The International, his first Hollywood genre picture, like a film histor The International' ,Film more
Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments
Christina Aguilera Can Play Dress-Up, Too
Since I gave a nod to Britney Spears earlier this week, equal-time regulations require me to also point out that Christina Aguilera, the less notorious but more reliable and better-voiced of the two pop stars, also has a fun, quick-charting music .. more
Oct 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cloaked in Ambiguity
HollyhockHouse, a residence in Los Angelesthat Frank Lloyd Wright designed for oil Who Killed the Electric Car? ,Art more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts