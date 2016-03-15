RSS

A proposed bleacher expansion to County Stadium that was (thankfully) left on the drawing board. With the currentboom in downtown construction projects and proposals, Milwaukee has beentreated to a number of artist’s conceptions of what the futu.. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for thesecond stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge projectbeginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday,.. more

Dec 18, 2014 4:53 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

With so much construction during the summer season, it can be difficult to tell which closures are serious and which ones are relatively minor. Here's one of the major ones: Beginning Friday, July 18 at 11 p.m., I-94 will be closed to all traffic .. more

Jul 11, 2014 12:45 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more

Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) continues to be a Milwaukee favorite for Middle Eastern fare. The restaurant is in the midst of a major construction project—the building is encased in scaffolding, there is a temporary kitchen, and steel colum... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The bitter irony running through Guy Gugliotta's Freedom's Cap: The United States Capitol and the Coming of the Civil War (Hill & Wang) is that the politician most responsible for constructing the country's physical seat of government i more

Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Just 17 games into the season, Admirals coach Kirk Muller was hired away to be the head coach for the NHL Carolina Hurricanes.Former Admirals coach Lane Lambert was promoted to an assitant position with the AHL's parent team, the Nashville Predat.. more

Nov 29, 2011 11:54 PM More Sports

Few open-mic nights in Milwaukee have the history of Linneman’s long-running Wednesday night event, a magnet for talent from Milwaukee’s folk, rock and alt-country scenes. Many of the city’s finest songwriters proudly cite this open-mic more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Few Milwaukee construction efforts stir greater resentment than the Humboldt Avenue Bridge project, which severed one of the East Side's most vital arteries in October 2008. The bridge was to be rebuilt by last November, but unforeseen soil compli.. more

Jun 28, 2010 3:10 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap-up their series against the New York Mets this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Never Shout Never, the breakout MySpace emo band fronted by heartthrob singer-songwriter Christofer Drew, tops this year’s Alternative Press tour, which stops at the Rave this evening. Among the other emo and pop-punk bands featured on the more

Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Bayou (2060 N. Humboldt Ave.) is closest to the construction and arguably the most affected. Owners and twin brothers Robert and William Jenkins opened the Cajun-fusion restaurant in September 2006. Although they have laid off a few staff m... more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Tykwer approaches The International, his first Hollywood genre picture, like a film histor The International' ,Film more

Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

Since I gave a nod to Britney Spears earlier this week, equal-time regulations require me to also point out that Christina Aguilera, the less notorious but more reliable and better-voiced of the two pop stars, also has a fun, quick-charting music .. more

Oct 28, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

 HollyhockHouse, a residence in Los Angelesthat Frank Lloyd Wright designed for oil Who Killed the Electric Car? ,Art more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

