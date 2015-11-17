Contemporary Art
Behind the Scenes as MAM Gets Set for the Grand Re-Opening
There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more
Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more
May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 8
This past Friday night, my “Used Cars more
Mar 24, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 6
No one really enjoys losing an hour of sleep on a brisk Sunday morning...and the discussion of canceling Daylight Savings altogether has almost become a tradition in and of itself…but I don’t think anyone would deny the beauty and warmth (either p.. more
Mar 10, 2015 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4
We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more
Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Arts Blog Pt. 2
In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more
Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts 1 Comments
‘Once Upon a Time’ at the Racine Art Museum
Once upon a time there was a species gripped with the Promethean fire of intellect and imagination. Unlike their fellow animals, these creatures were neither constrained by actuality nor imprisoned in the present. These creatures—let us cal... more
May 21, 2014 2:10 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Tara Donovan's Different Kind of Beauty at MAM
Tara Donovan is a contemporary artist riding a fairly powerful career trajectory. A 2008 recipient of a MacArthur Foundation genius grant, she has entered the hallowed halls of a number of museums, including the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)..... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Uptowner Hosts Cosmo Cruz Memorial Tomorrow
WMSE has posted information about a memorial for late DJ Cosmo Crus, which will be held tomorrow night at the Uptowner. A Memorial for family and friends of the late WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 9.. more
Aug 5, 2011 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
2010/2011 Year In Review: Part Four
With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of t.. more
Aug 4, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Louis C.K.
Comedian Louis Szekely (better known as Louis C.K.) first rose to prominence as a writer, penning bits for “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Dana Carvey Show,” then winning Emmys for his work on “The Chris Rock Sh more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Real All-Star Baseball
Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Delightfully Tawdry ‘Another Part of the Forest’
The trials and tribulations of the Hubbard family occupy Another Part of the Forest, American Players Theatre’s fourth seasonal offering, which opened on a suitably steamy, damp Saturday night. Love and honor are in short supply in Lillian ... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Sleepy Sun w/ Red Knife Lottery and We Are Your Father
Perhaps motivated by encouraging reviews of their 2009 debut, Embrace , San Francisco freak-rockers Sleepy Sun pushed their druggy, psychedelic rock into even more extreme directions on their new Fever , a claustrophobic record more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lakefront Festival of Arts
One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Add Some Bling to Your Thing: How to Use an Erection Ring
This week, as I sat surrounded by more than a dozen different types of leather bands (with Velcro, studs, snaps, multiple rings, figure-8s, and more), it occurred to me that this would be a good time to write a column about a frequently mis... more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress