RSS

Contemporary

dsc_0069.jpg.jpe

This past Friday night, my “Used Cars more

Mar 24, 2015 7:20 PM Visual Arts

news1.widea.jpg.jpe

Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

 Theworld’s most prolific film industry isn’t based in Hollywood but in Mumbai, theIndian city formerly known as Bombay. “Bollywood” movies usually sportprominent soundtracks whose elaborations of Indian pop spark lavis.. more

Jun 9, 2014 1:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

dining.jpg.jpe

Reviews by Jeff Beutner (J.B.), Susan Harpt Grimes (S.H.G.), Lisa Kaiser (L.K.), David Luhrssen (D.L.), Kevin Lynch (K.L.), Selena Milewski (S.M.), Lora N,A&E Feature more

Apr 2, 2014 12:38 AM A&E Feature

Mark Lansing’s Hendrix-style guitar pyrotechnics took him from Milwaukee to session work in California, although he maintains a consistent presence on the Wisconsin circuit. Solstice heralds his solo debut. And it's solo all the more

Mar 14, 2013 1:25 AM Album Reviews

Each year photographer Murray Fredericks journeys alone to a remarkable region, remote Lake Eyre in South Australia. The land is so dry that the tracks left by his bicycle from the previous year remain clearly visible. Fredericks recorded ne of hi.. more

Jan 7, 2011 9:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6237.jpe

The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more

Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM On Music

The trials and tribulations of the Hubbard family occupy Another Part of the Forest, American Players Theatre’s fourth seasonal offering, which opened on a suitably steamy, damp Saturday night. Love and honor are in short supply in Lillian ... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage10355.jpe

Even after Booker T. recorded one of the most enduring soul grooves of all time, the 1962 Booker T. and the MGs hit “Green Onions,” he remained a prolifi c session player, backing soul legends like Otis Redding and Sam and Dave, as well as ... more

Apr 1, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6237.jpe

Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more

Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6236.jpe

In a city where accordions are used almost exclusively for celebratory purposes, singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has the audacity to use one to make sad music. As Pezzettino, she alternates between piano and an accordion, singing restless,... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This column by Jayson Stark amasses a large number of strange, but true facts from this past baseball season. Some of the feats are truly remarkable.Worth the read. more

Dec 27, 2007 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage223.jpe

December 13, 2007 Witha bit of help from some old friends (including Brian Eno and Comicopera ,CD Reviews more

Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES