Wustum Museum Highlights Wisconsin Photography
Since 1979, Racine's Wustum Museum has sponsored the triennial “Wisconsin Photography” exhibition. Considered a portfolio review for state artists, the exhibition allows each artist to submit up to 10 prints for this prestigious show... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
REVIEW: "Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature"
May 29, 2012 10:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
MATC's Open Call for Aspiring Kitchen Entrepreneurs
Many home cooks have a special recipe that they insist beats anything available commercially—maybe for a secret sauce, a perfect cookie or an unusual cocktail—but few of them attempt to mass-produce and market their signature concoctions... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Contest Turns 10
WMSE's loyal listenership guarantees the community radio station a decent turnout at any event it sponsors, but there's one event that reaches well beyond the station's usual base to attract the greater public: its annual Rockabilly Chili C more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Adam Franklin and The Church Dazzle at Shank Hall
Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheri Opens in Milwaukee
During the era known as the Belle Époque, the Beautiful Age, the corsets of Victorianism loosened. A caste of courtesans, elevated above the more proletarian prostitutes, traded sexual companionship with aristocrats and magnets for lives of bejew.. more
Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Congratulations LSU Baseball, National Champions!
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Short Orders (Savoy Fish Fry)
Overlooking busy Prospect Avenue from the ground floor of the Shorecrest Hotel, the Savoy Room (1962 N. Prospect Ave.) is a splendid setting redolent of bygone elegance. The walls are black marble, the f,Dining Out more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
The South Side’s Tropical Skies
In Spanish, "cielito lindo" means "pretty sky." In Milwaukee, Cielito Lindo defines simple Mexican fare in a colorful setting on Milwaukee's South Side. The ceiling in the main dining,Dining Out more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Barack Obama’s Worldview
The Sept. 26 presidentialdebate was intended to focus on the candidates’ views on n What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Best of Milwaukee Cover Contest
The Shepherd Express is calling all artists to compete in the Best of Milwaukee Cover Con Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Contests more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive 2 Comments