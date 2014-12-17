RSS
Contraceptives
Another Republican Sneak Attack on Women’s Health
Scott Walker may continue the war on women by signing legislation that would restrict abortions and limit funding for family planning services for low-income women in Wisconsin. more
Dec 17, 2014 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan Knows Better
Paul Ryan wasn’t the only member of Wisconsin’s Republican congressional delegation to vote against avoiding default and reopening the government. But Ryan’s vote is the most disappointing more
Oct 23, 2013 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Where Babies Come From
Right-wing conservatives may have made a mistake by fighting so hard to keep sex education out of our schools for so many years. more
Jun 18, 2013 11:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
