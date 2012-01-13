RSS

Three of the Brewers eight arbitration eligible players have recently signed one-year contracts.George Kottaras signed in mid-December. The terms of the contract have not become available. He will likely be the back-up catcher behind Jonathan Luc.. more

Jan 13, 2012 12:10 AM More Sports

Prince Fielder has become the highest-ever paid Brewer. He signed a one-year, $15.5 million dollar contract to avoid his final year of arbitration with the club.The previously highest-paid Brewer was Zach Greinke, at $13.5 million.Prince's contr.. more

Jan 18, 2011 5:29 PM More Sports

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Deadspin has a screen grab of Owen Daniels Facebook status talking about how he's holding out from organized team activities since he's unhappy with the contract he's been offered.According to the Houston Chronicle: Daniels, 26, who had participat.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head who claims to have been raised by chickens. He plays difficult and dense prog,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

<a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080515&content_id=2705204&vkey=news_mil&fext=.jsp&c_id=mil">from MilwaukeeBrewers.com</a>MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers announced a record contract extension for left fielder Ryan Braun on.. more

May 15, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Two veteran guitarists, Larry Carlton and Robben Ford, share a 7:30 p.m. bill at the Pabs We Don’t Need To Whisper ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

