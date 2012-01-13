Contracts
Brewers avoid arbitration with Kottaras, Gomez, Parra
Three of the Brewers eight arbitration eligible players have recently signed one-year contracts.George Kottaras signed in mid-December. The terms of the contract have not become available. He will likely be the back-up catcher behind Jonathan Luc.. more
Jan 13, 2012 12:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers avoid arbitration with Fielder, Parra
Prince Fielder has become the highest-ever paid Brewer. He signed a one-year, $15.5 million dollar contract to avoid his final year of arbitration with the club.The previously highest-paid Brewer was Zach Greinke, at $13.5 million.Prince's contr.. more
Jan 18, 2011 5:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Figurative Prints
Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more
Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Former Badger Owen Daniels thinks the Texans are screwing him, Facebooks about it?
Deadspin has a screen grab of Owen Daniels Facebook status talking about how he's holding out from organized team activities since he's unhappy with the contract he's been offered.According to the Houston Chronicle: Daniels, 26, who had participat.. more
Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Are You Ready for Some Folderol?
Prosports have no off-seasons, just times when they suspend the games toget to the reall Prosports have no off-seasons, just times when they suspend the games toget to the reall ,Sports more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Buckethead
One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head who claims to have been raised by chickens. He plays difficult and dense prog,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Braun signed to 7 year, $45 million extension
<a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080515&content_id=2705204&vkey=news_mil&fext=.jsp&c_id=mil">from MilwaukeeBrewers.com</a>MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers announced a record contract extension for left fielder Ryan Braun on.. more
May 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Larry Carlton and Robben Ford
Two veteran guitarists, Larry Carlton and Robben Ford, share a 7:30 p.m. bill at the Pabs We Don’t Need To Whisper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee