Control
Guys and Dolls Come to Sunset
Guysand Dolls was based on fiction written bythe father of modern roller derby. Okay, so that’s a bit of a stretch, but itis exceedingly difficult to say anything new about a beloved musical that hasbeen produced countless times since it debut.. more
Oct 18, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
VNV Nation @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Largely instigated by the success of Nine Inch Nails, the mid-’90s tidal wave of industrial rock lifted a lot of bands to prominence, few of whom are still active now that that wave has long sinc,Concert Reviews more
Apr 28, 2014 11:42 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
David Bazan Revisits "Control"
During my college years in Madison, most ofthe touring indie-rock bands of interest played at a now-defunctbasement coffeeshop with unclear ties to the church next door. I never fullyunderstood that place. The regulars were almost eerily quiet .. more
Nov 8, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
LaMont Prospect Explores ‘Control’
Most of us resent control freaks; at the same time, we usually fear losing control. Milwaukee psychologist LaMont Prospect explores the issue in Control: A Book About People With an Excessive Need to Control Other People or Things and About... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Milwaukee's Best Museum
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009