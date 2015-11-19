Controversy
This Week on The Disclaimer: Shorewood's Scandalous Sculpture
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the story everybody else around here has been talking about for the last week: allegations that a pro.. more
Nov 19, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ann Coulter is Speaking at the Riverside Theater, and People Are Not Happy About That
Conservative columnist Ann Coulter will speak at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Oct. 19, the venue announced, promoting her latest book, Memo to Republicans: We're Not Democrats . It's an unusual booking for the Pabst Theater Foundation, which.. more
Jul 19, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Copywrite's Eyedea Tribute Song: Honor or Exploitation?
Oct 20, 2010 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. the Reds
Baseball season is winding to a close, at least for Brewers fans. The team plays its last home game of the season Sunday, so tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds is one of your final chances to catch them this year. more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rapper Guru's Rich Legacy and Chilling Final Words
Apr 20, 2010 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cosmos Café’s Mediterranean on the Quick
At Cosmos, breakfast isserved all day, every day. Options include omelets, pancakes, French toast andother American standards as well as Greek yoghurt with walnuts and honey (asimple Greek delight that doubles as a dessert). Prices range fr... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview 1 Comments
Cranky Stereo Repair
RalphLarsen was in the thick of all things countercultural in Milwaukee in UWM Post ,None more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Obama Victory Party
After years of campaigning with a platform of change, president-elect Obama will finally have the opportunity to implement his transformation of Washington, but before he starts, there’s going to be a,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee