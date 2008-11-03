Cook Like A Chef Class
Badger Men's hockey finally gets a win!
The men's hockey team finally came away with a win Saturday night in North Dakota beating the Sioux 5-2. Of course, the game wasn't televised, so I can't tell you too much about the win other than that all the scoring came in the third period whic.. more
Packers make a somewhat shocking move...
Justin Harrell was activated from the physically unable to perform list and longtime Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila.KGB is the highest paid Packer in terms of cap salary and his ability to play has gone progressively downhill. He's started just one g.. more
Brewers officially make CC an offer
Buried at the bottom of this blog post about pitching coach Mike Maddux departing for Texas is the news that the Brewers officially made their offer to CC Sabathia this weekend."Melvin also confirmed that the Brewers made a formal contract offer o.. more
Maddux headed to Rangers
Saw it on the ticker this morning and now there's stories to corroborate - Mike Maddux will be the new pitching coach for the Texas Rangers.I personally think this raises a few questions about the Brewers clubhouse. Maddux was asked a week or so a.. more
All Time Low
Alternative Press magazine listed the Maryland pop-punk group All Time Low as one of the & Alternative Press ,Today in Milwaukee more
Gary Valentine
Remember that guy on “King of Queens” who looked suspiciously like Kevin Jame I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Today in Milwaukee more
Little Shop of Horrors
The campy, tongue-in-cheek and frequently hilarious 1986 Frank Oz musical flick Little Sh Little Shop of Horrors ,Today in Milwaukee more
You Should Be So Lucky
You Should Be So Lucky, the latest presentation from the Spiral Theatre Company, puts a mo You Should Be So Lucky ,Today in Milwaukee more
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a three-game series against the Florida Marlins tonight at You Should Be So Lucky ,Today in Milwaukee more
