Cook-Off
Cookie Takedown at Turner Hall Ballroom
Love baking cookies? Think you’re cookie recipe is the very best?Then participate in the MilwaukeeCookie Takedown, a huge cookie battle at Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, Dec.14, for a chance to win fantastic cookware and cash prizes. Any local co.. more
Nov 11, 2014 9:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Contest Turns 10
WMSE's loyal listenership guarantees the community radio station a decent turnout at any event it sponsors, but there's one event that reaches well beyond the station's usual base to attract the greater public: its annual Rockabilly Chili C more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Brewers vs. Phillies
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee