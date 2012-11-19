Cookbook
Soup’s On Gets a Second Life as a Cookbook
As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Barefoot Contessa and the Art of the Cookbook
Though most people know Ina Garten as the contented, reassuringly soft-spoken host of the Food Network’s long-running “Barefoot Contessa,” she considers her television gig secondary to her true career as a cookbook... more
Oct 30, 2012 12:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Ted Allen: Cooking for the Sake of Cooking
Ted Allen doesn't write about food as much as he used to. The Food Network personality began his career as a restaurant critic and food writer for Chicago and Esquire magazines—he continues to contribute to the latter on occasion... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview