Cookies
Cookies for a Cause to Support UPAF
We doubt you really need a reason to eat free cookies. I'm sure just the thought of it is beginning to make your mouth water. But if for some reason you need further incentive, there is a way to eat free cookies and support a great cause.Insomnia .. more
May 27, 2016 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Marcus Restaurant's Cookie Tasting and Bake Sale
Love the holidays, hate the baking? Looking to support agood cause but unsure where to start? You are in luck! Marcus RestaurantGroup’s “Dough Ho Ho Cookie Tasting and Bake Sale” covers both bases. Tryand buy cookies while also supporting th.. more
Dec 15, 2014 9:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Cookie Takedown at Turner Hall Ballroom
Love baking cookies? Think you’re cookie recipe is the very best?Then participate in the MilwaukeeCookie Takedown, a huge cookie battle at Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, Dec.14, for a chance to win fantastic cookware and cash prizes. Any local co.. more
Nov 11, 2014 9:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Small Business Owner Living Her Dream
Don’t let the name fool you. Miss Cupcake offers an incredible variety of bakery and treats for all genders and ages to accompany its distinctive cake morsels. Miss Cupcake, which got its start as a wedding and large event catering business... more
May 12, 2014 12:23 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Celebrate the End of Winter with Colectivo's Melted Snowman Cookies
Because the arrival of halfway decent weather is as good a reason as any to enjoy a cookie. We can't help but feel almost a little sorry for these expiring snow monsters. Almost. more
Apr 10, 2014 8:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Afternoon Tea Service Returns to the Pfister
It’s never easy to upset a decade’s old tradition, particularly one as deep-rooted as afternoon tea, but several years ago, after decades of hosting winter tea service in its grand Lobby Lounge, the Pfister Hotel moved the more
Nov 6, 2012 1:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Rocket Baby Bakery Takes Flight
The vivid purple exterior of Rocket Baby Bakery (6822 W. North Ave.) offers little clue of the interior. Inside it has the classic feel of an early-20th-century bakery, with tile floors, marble counters and a wooden ceiling. The front windo... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Ballet’s Superb ‘Esmeralda’
After expressing unabashed enthusiasm for three of Michael Pink’s ballets last season, I came to the opening of Esmeralda in search of something I could criticize. No luck. On the contrary, this brand-new reworking of his 12-year-old ballet... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Value of Generosity
Sustainability has become a crucial theme ecologically and economically. But without sustainable values, little good can be accomplished as a society or as individuals. Peter Buffett joins the values discussion with Life is What You Make It... more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
Brewers vs. Phillies
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Admirals vs. Wolves
The Milwaukee Admirals tonight take on their rivals to the south, the Chicago Wolves, at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game. Afterward, two of the Admirals will stick around to meet fans and sign autographs. more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee