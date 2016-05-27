RSS

We doubt you really need a reason to eat free cookies. I'm sure just the thought of it is beginning to make your mouth water. But if for some reason you need further incentive, there is a way to eat free cookies and support a great cause.Insomnia .. more

May 27, 2016 2:49 PM Around MKE

Love the holidays, hate the baking? Looking to support agood cause but unsure where to start? You are in luck! Marcus RestaurantGroup’s “Dough Ho Ho Cookie Tasting and Bake Sale” covers both bases. Tryand buy cookies while also supporting th.. more

Dec 15, 2014 9:34 PM Around MKE

Love baking cookies? Think you’re cookie recipe is the very best?Then participate in the MilwaukeeCookie Takedown, a huge cookie battle at Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, Dec.14, for a chance to win fantastic cookware and cash prizes. Any local co.. more

Nov 11, 2014 9:45 PM Around MKE

Don’t let the name fool you. Miss Cupcake offers an incredible variety of bakery and treats for all genders and ages to accompany its distinctive cake morsels. Miss Cupcake, which got its start as a wedding and large event catering business... more

May 12, 2014 12:23 AM Dining Preview

Because the arrival of halfway decent weather is as good a reason as any to enjoy a cookie. We can't help but feel almost a little sorry for these expiring snow monsters. Almost. more

Apr 10, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

It’s never easy to upset a decade’s old tradition, particularly one as deep-rooted as afternoon tea, but several years ago, after decades of hosting winter tea service in its grand Lobby Lounge, the Pfister Hotel moved the more

Nov 6, 2012 1:20 PM Dining Preview

The vivid purple exterior of Rocket Baby Bakery (6822 W. North Ave.) offers little clue of the interior. Inside it has the classic feel of an early-20th-century bakery, with tile floors, marble counters and a wooden ceiling. The front windo... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

After expressing unabashed enthusiasm for three of Michael Pink’s ballets last season, I came to the opening of Esmeralda in search of something I could criticize. No luck. On the contrary, this brand-new reworking of his 12-year-old ballet... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Sustainability has become a crucial theme ecologically and economically. But without sustainable values, little good can be accomplished as a society or as individuals. Peter Buffett joins the values discussion with Life is What You Make It... more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Admirals tonight take on their rivals to the south, the Chicago Wolves, at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game. Afterward, two of the Admirals will stick around to meet fans and sign autographs. more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

