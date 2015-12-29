RSS

Cool Fool Kite Festival

Shane Mauss spends the weekend at the Comedy Café, while Milwaukee celebrates a new year with its annual Cool Fool Kite Festival. more

Dec 29, 2015 9:17 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week we’re flying kites, raising steins and celebrating musical romance at sea. more

Dec 30, 2014 11:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

With his eclectic fusion of rock, soul and world music, Paul Cebar has long been regarded as one of Milwaukee's true treasures, and a welcome gateway to music styles that aren't always well represented around these parts. He's less known, however,.. more

Jul 2, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee celebrates New Year's Day with two bold, winter-weather-defying traditions: the Polar Bear Plunge at Bradford Beach, where hundreds of lunatics shiver in Lake Michigan, and the neighboring Cool Fool Kite Festival at Veterans... more

Jan 1, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

