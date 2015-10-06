RSS

Cool Tay

musicgateway_1_mikeregal_maggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

cool tay.jpg.jpe

Cool Tay

A Milwaukee rapper with fierce lyrics and a soft flow, Loki Love doesn’t have much of a profile yet, but he’s hoping that will change soon. He says he’s been in talks with Warner Music Group about a possible contract, though realistically he’ll ha.. more

Aug 18, 2015 6:00 PM On Music 3 Comments

blogimage11969.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers had an off day yesterday, so here’s hoping they’re well rested tonight, when they begin a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES