‘Have A Cool Yule’ with Chris Mariani
Have A Cool Yule runs Dec. 16-19 at Sunset Playhouse. Chris Mariani and a sextet of exceptional musicians will present a blend of ’40s romance, ’50s swing and classic holiday favorites in a program of elegant standards. more
Dec 15, 2015 9:29 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Cool Yule in Elm Grove
The world may crumble into the see. The sun may cease to rise. The moon may crash into the earth. Corporations may come to own every last human thought, but through it all there must be cool guys in tuxes singing for the holidays. There mu.. more
Dec 15, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the Univers more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee