Coolio
Coolio is Coming to Mad Planet for a Special Friday Retro Dance Party
Grammy award winning rapper Coolio will perform at MadPlanet for a special edition of their famous Friday Night Retro Dance Party.There will also be an opportunity for a meet and greet after the show. Coolio enjoyed a solid run in the mid.. more
Feb 23, 2017 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 23 - Mar. 15, 2017
The circus comes to town—as does Big Gigantic, Katt Williams, Jamey Johnson, The Four Tops and Coolio. Yes, Coolio. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rex Ingram, Visionary Director
Nov 6, 2014 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Coolio Will Help The Milwaukee Bucks Turn This Season Around
Hoping to distract from a season that fans can only hope represents rock bottom, the Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new promotion for the team's Saturday, Feb. 22 game against the Pacers: Y2K Night, featuring a halftime performance from rapper a.. more
Feb 7, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Insane Clown Posse w/ Kottonmouth Kings, Coolio, Kittie and Necro
As always, Insane Clown Posse rapper Violent J lives up to his name on the latest ICP album, Bang! Pow! Boom! , which includes the song “To Catch a Predator,” a fantasy about Violent J luring pedophiles to his house so that he more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Seafarer
The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee