Grammy award winning rapper Coolio will perform at MadPlanet for a special edition of their famous Friday Night Retro Dance Party.There will also be an opportunity for a meet and greet after the show. Coolio enjoyed a solid run in the mid.. more

Feb 23, 2017 8:02 PM Sponsored Content

The circus comes to town—as does Big Gigantic, Katt Williams, Jamey Johnson, The Four Tops and Coolio. Yes, Coolio. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Nov 6, 2014 1:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

Hoping to distract from a season that fans can only hope represents rock bottom, the Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new promotion for the team's Saturday, Feb. 22 game against the Pacers: Y2K Night, featuring a halftime performance from rapper a.. more

Feb 7, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

As always, Insane Clown Posse rapper Violent J lives up to his name on the latest ICP album, Bang! Pow! Boom! , which includes the song “To Catch a Predator,” a fantasy about Violent J luring pedophiles to his house so that he more

May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

