Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 3-9; the Shepherd Express’ list of activities in the greater Milwaukee area that push back against discriminatory, reactionary and authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activitie... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:39 PM Saving Our Democracy

Since 2002, CORE/El Centro (130 W. Bruce St., Suite 300) has promoted healthy people and communities through holistic health programs in English and Spanish. Since moving to the Clock Shadow Building in Walker’s Point in 2012, the organizat... more

May 2, 2017 3:07 PM Eat/Drink

Madeline Gianforte is a co-founder of CORE/El Centro, a nonprofit, bilingual healing center in Walker’s Point offering affordable wellness therapies to the community. A massage and Reiki practitioner, Gianforte is also more

Nov 20, 2012 12:37 PM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more

Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

