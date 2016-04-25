Corey Hart
Five Recent Brewers Players More Frustrating to Watch Than Wily Peralta
Is Wily Peralta one of the top 5 all-time most frustrating Brewers? No, he's not even close. more
Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 2 Comments
Inking Teenage Homer with Scott LaShay
The first tattooScott LaShay of Akara Arts everetched into flesh was the logo of the punk band Crass. Years later, he investeda few dozen hours of craft and focus into replicating a Vincent Van Gogh paintingon someone’s back. I ask him about.. more
Watch Corey Hart Show Off His New Bionic Knees in This Workout Video
Corey Hart is a very good baseball player. He is also a very injury-prone baseball player: When he's not ruining one knee, he's ruining the other while trying to heal the first knee. Missing the entire 2013 season with those injuries has driven do.. more
Nov 13, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Goal 1: Less Bull From the Pen
Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Ouch! This Wasn't in the Plan
Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers 2012: Touch 'Em All?
Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
No Reason to Suspend 2012 Hopes
Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Best Line You Wish You Could Take Back About the Brewers’ Corey Hart:
“Hey, somebody tell Corey that for a guy from Kentucky .300 might be a respectable IQ, but it sucks as an on-base percentage.” more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Ulysses’ Crewmen
Milwaukee playwright and Insurgent Theatre co-founder Ben Turk spent years working on his script for Ulysses’ Crewmen , stripping it down from a more expansive drama to a tense, streamlined two-person, one-act play with. more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Them Newfangled Trains
In this case, the federal government is showering $823 million on Wisconsin to build the latest version of one of them newfangled high-speed train systems. Even though rail transportation has existed in this country since the early 1800s, R... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
New Look Brewers
The loss of Rickie Weeks as well as the loss of the off day has left the Brewers scrambling to cover the second base spot.HernanIribarren was called up from AAA Nashville and SS Alcides Escobar willbe getting some starts with Nashville at second.. more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Lombardi: The Only Thing
The Next Act Theatre attempts to capture the life of a legend in its latest production, Lo Lombardi: The Only Thing ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Way to go Milwaukee
Corey Hart beat out David Wright to become the NL's Final Vote Winner.I'm more than a little impressed with how our fans outvoted Chicago to get Braun in over Fukudome and New York to get Corey in over David Wright. more
Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dumb Sports Talk
It’s odd that after 25 years of frustration,the better the Milwaukee Brewers get, the louder grows the chorus ofself-styled experts second guessing their success. Brewers’General Manager Doug Melvin just completed an eye-popping deal at... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
City Attorney Race Creates Sparks
Few people outside of the legal communityhave a solid grip on what, exactly, the Milwauke Crime. ,News Features more
Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features