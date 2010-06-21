Cork & Cleaver
How the Earth was Made
Vesuvius is sleeping but not dead. The world’s most infamous volcano, which turned Pompeii into a city of fossils in AD 79, remains active and more dangerous than ever. According to an episode of the History Channel series “How the Earth was Mad.. more
Jun 21, 2010 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
American Idol to Hold Auditions in Milwaukee
For the first time in the show's history, "American Idol" will host auditions in Milwaukee. Auditions for the show's upcoming tenth season will be held at the Bradley Center on Wednesday, July 21, according to a post on host Ryan Seacrest's blog t.. more
Jun 21, 2010 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Horror From Shadows
I didn’t sleep well last night. It’s not often that a play can do that for me. Alchemist Theatre really lives-up to its name with its production of Closet Land. The script is solid, but not particularly brilliant. The acting is good, but not parti.. more
Jun 21, 2010 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
King Khan
Since his film debut in the early ‘90s, Shahrukh Khan has become a familiar face in Bollywood, as India’s prolific movie industry is called. Several of his recent movies, especially My Name is Khan with its American setting, have won attention ov.. more
Jun 19, 2010 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Magic and Movies
Movies were once magical, especially in the early days before the marvelous became commonplace. In Disappearing Tricks: Silent Film, Houdini, and the New Magic of the Twentieth Century (University of Illinois Press), Matthew Solomon reminds us t.. more
Jun 18, 2010 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
David “Honeyboy” Edwards
As one of the very last of the original Delta blues singers, David “Honeyboy” The World Don’t Owe Me Nothing ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Antony and the Johnsons
Antony Hegarty’s 2005 breakthrough album with the Johnsons, I Am a Bird Now, rose to I Am a Bird Now ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
World of Wheels
Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
The trail end of 2008 saw the RIAA confirm that sales of vinyl records are surging. Sure, CDs and MP3s are convenient, but all you have to do is listen to vinyl to confirm its sonic superiority. Look no further than Milwaukee's own Eric Blo... more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Time To Kill
It takes a while for the post-hardcore metal to gel on this debut album by Wisconsin Rapids thrashers Time To Kill, but when it does, it portends better things to come. The affectations and antagonism of vocalist Nicole Williams sound since... more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews