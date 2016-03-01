Cormac Mccarthy
Blood, Gore, Explosions
Triple 9 boasts a good cast of actors, all of them handling their roles well, but director John Hillcoat was unable to rise to the high bar he set with The Road, instead succumbing to the increasingly tawdry, blood-soaked conventions of the... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar 13
Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more
Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
A Howl from Philip Glass
Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more
Mar 6, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Theater
Film Clips: Oct. 22
Following the arrest and conviction of 8-year-old Billy’s mom, 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) intends to deliver his motherless grandson to the boy’s dad. The pair sets out on a cross-country road trip, but more
Oct 23, 2013 12:59 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Clue
The Rocky Horror Picture Show isn’t the only cult comedy to get the live, midnight r The Rocky Horror Picture Show ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Road at the End?
In Cormac McCarthy’s novel The Road, the world has all but stopped turning. The Pulitzer Prize-winning story never explains the ecological catastrophe that rapidly overwhelmed the Earth and destroyed civilization, wiping out the larger part of hu.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood