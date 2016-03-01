RSS

Cormac Mccarthy

Triple 9 boasts a good cast of actors, all of them handling their roles well, but director John Hillcoat was unable to rise to the high bar he set with The Road, instead succumbing to the increasingly tawdry, blood-soaked conventions of the... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:12 PM Film Reviews

Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more

Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM Home Movies

Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more

Mar 6, 2014 12:47 AM Theater

Following the arrest and conviction of 8-year-old Billy’s mom, 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) intends to deliver his motherless grandson to the boy’s dad. The pair sets out on a cross-country road trip, but more

Oct 23, 2013 12:59 AM Film Clips

The Rocky Horror Picture Show isn’t the only cult comedy to get the live, midnight r The Rocky Horror Picture Show ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Cormac McCarthy’s novel The Road, the world has all but stopped turning. The Pulitzer Prize-winning story never explains the ecological catastrophe that rapidly overwhelmed the Earth and destroyed civilization, wiping out the larger part of hu.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

