Corned Beef Sandwich
The Green Side of Elm Grove
Elm Grove is thought of as a bird sanctuary, a bedroom suburb and home to one of the area’s longest-running community theaters, the Sunset Playhouse. The idea of a little colony of Ireland, flourishing on the village’s main street, might ha... more
Aug 27, 2013 12:15 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
From Spring Rolls to Corned Beef
In Downtown Milwaukee, outdoor dining often means tables on the sidewalk precariously close to pedestrians and a curbstone’s distance from passing cars. Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar offers a pleasant alternative. Located on the more
Aug 7, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Jake’s Deli Branches Out
As its oldest regulars can attest, Jake’s Deli hasn’t changed much since the ’50s. The business has changed hands a few times over the decades, and new managing partner Gary Plassmeyer brought with him some fresh signage more
Jan 16, 2013 3:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview