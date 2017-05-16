Cornell University Press
Curse on This Country: The Rebellious Army of Imperial Japan (Cornell University Press), by Danny Orbach
The Imperial Japanese Army is legendary for its obedience, but discipline seems to have been more pronounced in the lower ranks than the officer corps. In Curse on the Country: The Rebellious Army of Imperial Japan, Danny Orbach from the He...
May 16, 2017 3:14 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War (Cornell University Press), by Robert Blobaum
The story of Poland's rebirth as an independent nation gets a close examination in Robert Blobaum's A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War.
May 9, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
'What Galileo Saw: Imagining the Scientific Revolution' (Cornell University Press), by Lawrence Lipking
Lipking's book, 'What Galileo Saw: Imagining the Scientific Revolution,' is revelatory in its effort to sketch a more complete history of science, which is to say, an understanding of the universe in which we imagine ourselves.
Apr 23, 2015 2:10 PM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
Cold War Hollywood
When J. Edgar Hoover ran the FBI, every American who was anyone was under surveillance, and in Hollywood, the bureau maintained files on directors, screenwriters, actors and others and recruited a network of informants who fed the hungry age..
Aug 24, 2012 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Screening Enlightenment?
During the U.S. occupation of Japan after World War II, the Americans were determined to transform the island empire from an authoritarian to a democratic society. Much has been written about the political strategy of the U.S. Supreme Commander,..
Oct 15, 2010 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran
Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, "Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran" brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t...
Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bookish Types
A New Yorker cartoon pictures a spectacled woman in a witness box, surrounded by judge, ju New Yorker ,Theater
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Grygny Theater