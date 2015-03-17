RSS

Cornmeal

This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

It's funny how a little bit of talent is all it takes to make even some of the most exhausted sounds feel new again. Released last year through Fat Possum Records, songwriter Trevor Powers' debut album as Youth Lagoon, The Year of Hibernati... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

From their humble beginnings as a house band in Chicago, the progressive-bluegrass ensemble Cornmeal grew an audience that allowed them... more

From their humble beginnings as a house band in Chicago, the progressive-bluegrass ensemble Cornmeal grew an audience that allowed them to play high-profile festivals like Bonnaroo with some of the legends of traditional more

Apr 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

News broke last week that Eric Von will be back on the air at WMCSthis time as the host of the Morning Magazine. I’m really happy that the station is bringing back its local morning news talk show (I miss Joel and Cassandra, though). The other mor.. more

Jul 7, 2010 5:54 PM Daily Dose

NPR has posted the entirety of one of the most locally anticipated albums of the year, Volcano Choir's Unmap, the debut album from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees. Actually, it should probably be credited f.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The Chicago ensemble Cornmeal, which headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Miramar Theatre tonight, labels itself "progressive bluegrass," but that tag may give the wrong impression. While the group isn't immune to occasional jammy digressions in... more

Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This Week in Milwaukee

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

After nearly two decades together, moe. still treads closely to the heavily improvised, tr

Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

The Miramar Theatre, 8 p.m. The Chicago ensemble Cornmeal labels itself "progressive

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments

