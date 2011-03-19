Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi
Terrence McNally's controversial 1998 play Corpus Christi updates the story of Jesus, depicting the Christian savior as a beleaguered gay man in modern Texas. James A. Skiba holds a peaceful kind of charisma about him in the role of more
Mar 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ensemble Finesse: Theatrical Tendencies' CORPUS CHRISTI
On a technical end, Theatrical Tendencies’ production of Corpus Christi has strikingly clean feel to it. There’s an overriding sense of crisp precision about the group’s presence at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center in every detail. Comfortable padd.. more
Mar 12, 2011 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An evening between two Judases
I kind of knew going into this week that it was going to be kind of weird for me. I'd scheduled myself to see two different modern mutations of the basic story arc of the New Testament. Last night's opening of UWM's The Last Days of Judas Iscari.. more
Mar 10, 2011 10:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Opportunity To Be Christ In Texas Onstage In Walker's Point
One of the last controversial plays of the 20th century, Terrence McNally’s Corpus Christi aroused a great deal of anger from people who probably don’t generally attend that much theatre. The play is a re-telling of the story of Jesus Christ set.. more
Sep 10, 2010 9:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
