RSS

Corpus Christi

blogimage14217.jpe

Terrence McNally's controversial 1998 play Corpus Christi updates the story of Jesus, depicting the Christian savior as a beleaguered gay man in modern Texas. James A. Skiba holds a peaceful kind of charisma about him in the role of more

Mar 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14210.jpe

Terrence McNally's controversial 1998 play Corpus Christi updates the story of Jesus, depicting the Christian savior as a beleaguered gay man in modern Texas. James A. Skiba holds a peaceful kind of charisma about him in the role of more

Mar 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

On a technical end, Theatrical Tendencies’ production of Corpus Christi has strikingly clean feel to it. There’s an overriding sense of crisp precision about the group’s presence at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center in every detail. Comfortable padd.. more

Mar 12, 2011 8:18 PM Theater

I kind of knew going into this week that it was going to be kind of weird for me. I'd scheduled myself to see two different modern mutations of the basic story arc of the New Testament. Last night's opening of UWM's The Last Days of Judas Iscari.. more

Mar 10, 2011 10:39 PM Theater

One of the last controversial plays of the 20th century, Terrence McNally’s Corpus Christi aroused a great deal of anger from people who probably don’t generally attend that much theatre. The play is a re-telling of the story of Jesus Christ set.. more

Sep 10, 2010 9:43 AM Theater

blogimage6621.jpe

Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the n more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6619.jpe

In the six years since Third Eye Blind released their last album to commercial indifferenc Yes Man ,Music Feature more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

City of Waukesha residents mayhave a new incentive to conserve water: higher rates for he Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Comingoff of two devastating elections, where the Republicans lost control ofboth houses of Congress and the presidency, the factions within theconservative movement se,Expresso more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES