Cortney Heimerl
Shop Local This Holiday Season
Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Bay View's Maker Market Brings Local Goods to the People
After asuccessful run last year, Milwaukee’s Maker Market will return for its secondseason starting Sunday, May 4. Through September, makers, crafters, designersand artists will all gather to share their creations the first Sunday of eachmonth.. more
May 1, 2014 8:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
American Classics—Old & New
When young composer Aaron Copland (1900-90) witnessed how dancer/choreographer Martha Graham turned his Piano Variations into the “very striking” ballet Dithyramb, he decided to see if they could next work collaboratively on an original sta... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music