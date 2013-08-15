Cory Liebmann
A Who's-Who of Walker’s Campaign Aides Who Were Calling the Shots
In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more
Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Supervisor Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more
Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What the Bloggers Are Saying
Some shout-outs to local bloggers turning up interesting material: Paul Ryan Watch, from the Brew City Brawler, is a must-read counterweight to the media darling’s frequent interviews with sympathetic reporters (like JS reporters). .. more
Feb 10, 2010 5:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Deja View
Deja View
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Blog of the Week: Klauser Is a ‘False Prophet’ and Other Insults
Itappears that the fissures in the Republican Party are getting deeperand more public, as we see in Cory Liebmann’s Eye on Wiscon,Expresso more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Three Upcoming Auditions
Auditions announcements flutter into my email occasionally. Here are three upcoming auditions that sound promising:FAMEYOU’RE GONNA LIVE FOREVER (MAYBE)The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is staging an upcoming summer production of the1988 David D.. more
Apr 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nativity Relief
For three centuries, the Nativity scenes in Spain’sCatalonia region have not only f Middletown Times Herald-Record ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Event of the Week: Phoenix Rising
Hero of the Week: Rev. Joseph Ellwanger OnNov. 14, the Birmingham Ci Shepherd ,Expresso more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
A Christmas Carol
Getting an early start on December’s all-things-Christmas theater season, this weeke A Christmas Carol ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Drunken Driving Tragedies
Photo of the Week: To find more cool events, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Expresso more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Making Contraceptives Harder to Access
Almost 90% of women use or have used birth control, yet the Bush administration wants t Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Protecting the Great Lakes
The New York Times ,Expresso more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
A Corporate Court at All Costs
ButZiegler’s ethical problems followed her. She finally had to admit toher wrongdo Wisconsin State Journal ,News Features more
Mar 2, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features
Pabst Theater Foundation Announces Half Dozen 2010 Shows
The Pabst Theater foundation this morning announced a slew of its 2010 shows, including: * David Bazan, the former Pedro the Lion singer-songwriter (and, as his latest solo album outlines, fallen Christian), at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, Ap.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
More Questions About the CRG
The indispensable Cory Liebmann over at Eye on Wisconsin continues to scratch his head over mailings from the CRG, which I reported on in last week’s Shepherd. First he wondered if the fact that one of the CRG heads, Orville Seymer, is a lan.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker’s Slippery Rhetoric
Unfortunately this perception has longbecome the reality of Scott Walker’s time as Milwaukee county executive. Walker has been on all sides of many issues,including the two that he has made central to his campaign for governor: taxesand spe... more
Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann Expresso 6 Comments
What’s Your Worth?
How much is your work worth?Is your salary equal to the importance of your work to society? Or doesit reflect your willingness to sell your soul for a paycheck? Or isyour salary simply a function of y,None more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann Around MKE 18 Comments
Partisan Taskmasters and an Election Task Force
Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features
Planned Chaos at the Polls
Who could forget Floridaand the infamous Katherine Harris, who refused to count legitimat Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, ,News Features more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features 5 Comments
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Epic Blunder
Epic Systems is a giant success story not only in Wisconsinbut across the country. In an uncertain and changing economy, Epicshould serve as a shining example of how ingenuity and forward thinkingcan propel a business to great things during cha... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features
