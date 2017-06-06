Cory Smythe
Challenging Guest Artists Featured at Present Music Season Finale
Present Music returned to the Wherehouse for its season closer Friday evening with two performances, one at 6 p.m. (which I attended), the second at 9. The concert was curated by guest music direct,Classical Music and Dance more
Exploring 'Boundaries'
Pianist and composer Cory Smythe is the guest artistic director of Present Music’s last concert of its 35th season. He’s joined by composer Steve Lehman and the Present Music ensemble in a concert exploring the interplay of musical genres t... more
Present Music’s Sonic Museum Tour a Success
No Present Music exploration of an unconventional venue has been more artistically successful than the event they held throughout various exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum last Saturday evening. more
Present Music Dazzles at Pitch Project Concert
Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more
Hilary Hahn on Bach
Violinist Hilary Hahn has long been considered one of the world’s great interpreters of J.S. Bach. As was evident in a recital Saturday evening at the Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Hahn’s playing of Bach has only deepened and ma... more
An Inspired Evening at the Zelazo Center
Present Music’s recent chamber concert took intimacy of setting a step further, whereby the audience was in about 100 chairs in a semi-circle on the stage—surrounding the musicians. This proved to be an inspired idea. more
Present Music’s Piano Recital
Present Music isn’t the most likely series to hear a piano recital. Pianist Cory Smythe was astoundingly good in a bold, innovative program he created on Saturday evening at the Cabot Theatre. He played Schumann and Sciarrino. Quasimodo Phy... more
A Carnival of Sight and Sound
Present Music’s “Carnival” concert features a solo performance by pianist Cory Smythe of work by Robert Schumann and Salvatore Sciarrino. more
Present Music Connects the Past
Anodyne Coffee proved an interesting setting for a concert that linked modern works to their historical inspirations. more
Present Music ‘Connecting in the Chamber’
Present Music’s “Connecting in the Chamber” features a historical overview of chamber music and performances by Grammy winning pianist Cory Smythe. more
Hearing Out the Women
Present Music has regularly explored alternative concert venues, not out of line with the downtown and Brooklyn scene that has emerged in New York in the last decade. The Saturday evening concert was held at Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point... more
