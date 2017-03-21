RSS

Cosmos

clips.jpg.jpe

Chips (Rated R) Comedian Dax Shepard wrote and costars in this reboot of the 1970s TV series. He and Michael Peña portray John and Ponch, a pair of motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol offi,Film Clips more

Mar 21, 2017 3:33 PM Film Clips

ciannugent.jpg.jpe

Night Fiction is more segmented than Irish guitarist Cian Nugent’s previous releases and the album also marks his emergence as a singer-songwriter. Alas, Nugent’s vocals contribute little to the album’s rural splendor. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:42 PM Album Reviews

neiltysonoriginsa-fullsize.jpg.jpe

As a general rule, astrophysicists aren't famous, but Neil DeGrasse Tyson is a rare exception. The host of StarTalk Radio and director of the Hayden Planetarium took his profile to new heights this spring by hosting Fox's update of Carl Sagan’s gr.. more

Jun 9, 2014 3:28 PM Around MKE

blogimage10359.jpe

Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight the group more

Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES