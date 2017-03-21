Cosmos
Film Clips: March 23, 2017
Chips (Rated R) Comedian Dax Shepard wrote and costars in this reboot of the 1970s TV series. He and Michael Peña portray John and Ponch, a pair of motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol offi,Film Clips more
Mar 21, 2017 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Cian Nugent: Night Fiction
Night Fiction is more segmented than Irish guitarist Cian Nugent’s previous releases and the album also marks his emergence as a singer-songwriter. Alas, Nugent’s vocals contribute little to the album’s rural splendor. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:42 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Will Bring His Expertise to the Riverside Theater
As a general rule, astrophysicists aren't famous, but Neil DeGrasse Tyson is a rare exception. The host of StarTalk Radio and director of the Hayden Planetarium took his profile to new heights this spring by hosting Fox's update of Carl Sagan’s gr.. more
Jun 9, 2014 3:28 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Bassnectar w/ DJ Vadim
Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight the group more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee