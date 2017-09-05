RSS

Cosplay

Nazi-like elements have penetrated even the largely LGBT cosplay subset, furries. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

hearmeout_trixiemattel_facebook.jpg.jpe

Trixie Mattel/via facebook

Paul Masterson explores the history and current incarnations of costuming among members of the LGBTQ community. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:43 PM My LGBTQ POV

aroundmke_animemilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Don’t let the name deceive you, Anime Milwaukee is for fans of Japanese culture in general. That being said, it stands to reason that more than a few of the 7,500+ expected attendees will know the difference between Pokémon and Ponyo – that is to .. more

Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE

San Diego Comic-Con, a giant annual festival of all things geeky, happened earlier this month, and reverberations from this event are still being felt throughout the land. There was new footage from The Hobbit, Twilight and many other movie... more

Jul 26, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress 2 Comments

blogimage11234.jpe

Folk-pop singer Anna Johnson was able to pursue a career in music because of a scholarship awarded by, of all things, the band Queen. The songstress recorded her debut album Ready to Go in Nashville, embracing the city’s musical... more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES