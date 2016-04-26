Costume Contest

RSS

Quasimondo Physical Theatre has rather rapidly built a very solid reputation on engaging new material based on classic and nearly classic tropes. Video games. Anime. H.P. Lovecraft. Coming shortly: nautical clowns and an old Shakespearian .. more

Apr 26, 2016 7:00 PM Theater

All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Whencriminal masterminds plot the ultimate heist in Oceans Eleven or The ItalianJob, they are drawing (whether their screenwriters know it or not) form atrue-life archetype. According to Geoff Manaugh’s book A Burglar’s Guide to.. more

Apr 26, 2016 12:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more

Apr 25, 2016 2:12 PM Around MKE

Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou.. more

Apr 21, 2016 7:14 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more

Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Star Bar's 2nd annual old school Halloween House Party & Goose's Birthday Blowout! No cover charge. Half barrels and WOP, girls drink free and guys pay $10 for a bottomless cup. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes for Best Costume! Music provide... more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Party at Wxyz Lounge on Saturday from 8:00pm to midnigCostume contestFree valet parking with costume Drink specials Main prize for the costume contest will be a hosted Happy Hour for 20 people.sheWe're still finalizing the drink specials . ... more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Celebrate Halloween on Water Street this Saturday. Costume contest at midnight with $500 for 1st place, Packer/Cowboy Tickets for 2nd place and Buck's Tickets for 3rd place. Participating locations include: McGillycuddy's Bar & Grill, Fitzg... more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Join the Horny Goat for a three day Halloween celebration. Best costume each night wins a free trip to Vegas. Must have a costume after 9pm to enter, no cover. Carnevil will feature the side show act Dead Man's Carnival. Plus magic, music, ... more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Four nights of Halloween costume fun! Wednesday, October 27 is the Lady Gaga Costume Party with $2,000 in cash and prizes. Best Lady Gaga costume wins $500! Thursday, October 28 is College Night with free beer from 9-10pm and free pizza 9pm... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Here's a costume contest where the judges are guaranteed to upstage the contestants: Members of the band GWAR will host a GWAR-themed costume contest during an appearance and in-store signing at the Exclusive Company on 5026 S. 74th St, in Greenfi.. more

Oct 20, 2010 8:04 PM On Music

Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

