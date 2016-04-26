Costume Contest
Nautical Clown Auditions with Quasimondo
Quasimondo Physical Theatre has rather rapidly built a very solid reputation on engaging new material based on classic and nearly classic tropes. Video games. Anime. H.P. Lovecraft. Coming shortly: nautical clowns and an old Shakespearian .. more
Hear Here Presents Spreads the Musical Love
All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more
A Burglar’s Guide to the City
Whencriminal masterminds plot the ultimate heist in Oceans Eleven or The ItalianJob, they are drawing (whether their screenwriters know it or not) form atrue-life archetype. According to Geoff Manaugh’s book A Burglar’s Guide to.. more
The Dayna Clay Band to Headline Linneman’s Poet’s Monday
The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more
The Latest Restaurant News, Including Lots of Asian Spots
Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou.. more
Two Interesting Pairs in Brief Music on the Small Stage
Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more
2nd Annual Old School Halloween House Party
Star Bar's 2nd annual old school Halloween House Party & Goose's Birthday Blowout! No cover charge. Half barrels and WOP, girls drink free and guys pay $10 for a bottomless cup. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes for Best Costume! Music provide... more
Halloween Party
Party at Wxyz Lounge on Saturday from 8:00pm to midnigCostume contestFree valet parking with costume Drink specials Main prize for the costume contest will be a hosted Happy Hour for 20 people.sheWe're still finalizing the drink specials . ... more
Halloween on Water Street
Celebrate Halloween on Water Street this Saturday. Costume contest at midnight with $500 for 1st place, Packer/Cowboy Tickets for 2nd place and Buck's Tickets for 3rd place. Participating locations include: McGillycuddy's Bar & Grill, Fitzg... more
CARNEVIL
Join the Horny Goat for a three day Halloween celebration. Best costume each night wins a free trip to Vegas. Must have a costume after 9pm to enter, no cover. Carnevil will feature the side show act Dead Man's Carnival. Plus magic, music, ... more
Costume Contest Ghoul-ore
Four nights of Halloween costume fun! Wednesday, October 27 is the Lady Gaga Costume Party with $2,000 in cash and prizes. Best Lady Gaga costume wins $500! Thursday, October 28 is College Night with free beer from 9-10pm and free pizza 9pm... more
Celebrate Halloween with GWAR
Here's a costume contest where the judges are guaranteed to upstage the contestants: Members of the band GWAR will host a GWAR-themed costume contest during an appearance and in-store signing at the Exclusive Company on 5026 S. 74th St, in Greenfi.. more
Wicked Whiskey Weekend
Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more
Defeat Tastes Almost Sweet
Thefirst week of the NCAA basketball tournament began well but ended sadlyfor local f Bananas, ,Sports more
